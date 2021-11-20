The East Middle School Lady Panthers added another victory to their season Thursday with a 39-16 trouncing of the Harris Middle School Eaglettes.
McLayne Bobo led all scorers and accounted for 16 points for the Lady Panthers Thursday night. Bobo started the night out right, bucketed six points in the opening period. Zoe Prosser added another two for the Lady Panthers. Brindley Duncan and Aniya Grizzard both added one point each with free throws. The Lady Panthers held the Eaglettes to just two points in the first quarter. The Lady Panthers lead the Eaglettes 10-2 going into the second quarter.
The Lady Panthers added a staggering 17 points before halftime. Bobo added another five points to the board. Duncan added four points to the pot and then topped it off when she drained a 3-pointer. Addye Norman and Kaitlynn Gattis added two points each to the Panthers’ score. Aniya Grizzard added one point with a free throw. The Lady Panthers held a commanding 27-6 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Panthers cooled off after halftime, only scoring seven points in the third quarter. Bobo drained a three for the Lady Panthers, while Grizzard worked her way into the paint to score the other four points. The Lady Panthers held the Eaglettes to just four points in the third frame, leading the Eaglettes 34-10 going into the fourth.
The Lady Panthers kept their lead throughout the rest of the game. Bobo drained another two free throws for the Lady Panthers. Harper McShea added two points. Ja’Nya Wilson drained a free throw to seal the deal for the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers dominated over the Eaglettes 39-16.
The Lady Panthers were set to take on the West Middle School Lady Bobcats Thursday, Nov. 18. Results of this game were unavailable at press time.