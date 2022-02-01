The East Lady Panthers concluded their season during their sectional matchup against the Westmoreland Lady Eagles, dropping a 36-27 decision to end their season.
The Lady Panthers started off in a pitch battle with the Lady Eagles. Although she was double teamed, McLayne Bobo led her team with 12 points. Bobo scored three points at the free throw line during the first quarter. Brindley Duncan worked into the paint for two points and the Lady Panthers trailed by one point going into the second quarter.
The Lady Panthers fell behind by five points in the second. Bobo chalked up two points in the paint and then two more at the line. Duncan and Aniya Grizzard drained one free throw each from the charity stripe. The Lady Eagles led 16-11 at the end of the first half.
The Lady Panthers held the Lady Eagles to just three points during the third quarter. Harper McShea worked into the paint for four points. Bobo drove to the basket for two points to put the Lady Panthers on top before the end of the quarter. East led 19-17 going into the final period.
The Lady Eagles woke up offensively during the final frame, lighting up the scoreboard with19 points during the fourth quarter. For East, Duncan and McShea scored two points in the paint. Grizzard had a three point play in the paint when she was fouled in the act of shooting. Bobo added one point to end the game.
While their season is over, the Lady Panthers had a list of accolades this year. They were fourth in the Central Tennessee Conference. Bobo and Grizzard were selected as all-conference players. The Lady Panthers were the TMSSA Area 9 Runner up, and Bobo, Grizzard and Zoe Prosser were selected as all-area players.