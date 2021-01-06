Down 10-4 after one quarter during Monday’s matchup, the East Middle School girls’ basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter and notched a 36-31 win at Warren County.
With Warren County in front 28-26 entering the final quarter of play, the Lady Panthers’ defense stifled the Lady Pioneers in the final quarter. Warren County was held to just three points in the fourth quarter, that coming off of a Ceilee Gudat 3-pointer.
East countered with 10 point in the final period of play, led by McLayne Bobo who scored six of those eight points. Bobo knocked down two baskets, then added four free throws. Aniya Grizzard added two points on a pair of field free throws for the Lady Panthers in the fourth quarter.
Bobo and Grizzard did the bulk of the scoring for East in the victory. Bobo finished her night with 15 points, while Grizzard put up 13 points. Jaidyn Johnson added four points for the Lady Panthers, while Leah Fogarty and Zoe Prosser each netted two points.
East struggled to make shots early in the first quarter only hitting a pair of field goals. Grizzard and Johnson each hit a basket for the Lady Panthers as they trailed 10-4 entering the second quarter.
The offense picked up in the second period as East netted 14 points in the quarter and tied the game at 18 entering halftime. Grizzard put up seven points in the second period after making a basket and five free throws. Bobo added a pair of field goals and free throw to finish the quarter with five points, while Fogarty added a basket.
East saw four players hit a shot in the third quarter, but the Lady Panthers trailed 28-26 entering the final period of play. Prosser, Bobo, Grizard and Johnson each connected on a basket during the period.
Panthers hold on for 45-42 win
On the boys side, East was never fully able to breakaway from Warren County, but was able to hold on for a 45-42 road win during Monday’s matchup.
The Panthers led 13-7 after one quarter, but took a 20-17 advantage into halftime. The Pioneers again stayed close and trailed 33-30 after the third quarter, before falling 45-42.
Alex Bobo put East in front early against Warren County with six points in the opening quarter. Logan Prosser added four points for the Panthers, while Keegan Taylor knocked down a 3-pointer to give their team a 13-7 advantage.
The scoring slowed in the second quarter for East as it combined to put up seven points in the period. Prosser netted three of those points for the Panthers, while Sam Bobo and Khani Johnson both scored two points.
Prosser went on to score six points in the third quarter to help give East a 33-30 advantage at the end of the period. Taylor added five points, while Johnson scored two points in the quarter.
Tre Palmer and Prosser each scored four points in the final quarter for East. Johnson and Sam Bobo each added two points to seal the victory for the Panthers.
Prosser led East in scoring with 17 points in the victory. Taylor added eight points for the Panthers, while Alex Bobo and Johnson each netted six points. Palmer and Sam Bobo each scored four points to round out the scoring for East.
Both East teams are next scheduled to round out the regular season by hosting Harris on Thursday. Tipoff of the girls’ game is scheduled for 6 p.m.