The East Lady Panthers dominated against the South Lady Trojans on eighth grade night. Prior to the victory, the Lady Panthers honored their eight eighth graders. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Trojans 29-12.
The Lady Panthers gained a four point lead in the first quarter. Aaliyah Morris, Lily Owens and Harper McShea all chalked up two points each.
The Lady Trojans were held to just two points in the first quarter scored by Tori Latham. South trailed 6-2 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Panthers added 10 to their side of the board in the second quarter. Morris and McShea led the effort with four points each. Brindley Duncan drove to the basket for two points.
The Lady Panthers held the Lady Trojans to single digits at the end of the first half. Sydney Parks chalked up four points for the Lady Trojans. Zoe Cole drove to the basket for two points and drained a shot at the free throw line. South fell behind at halftime with a score of 16-9.
The Lady Panthers controlled the game during the second half only letting the Lady Trojans score three points in the half. Cole drained a shot from the foul line for the Lady Trojans during the third quarter.
The Lady Panthers tacked on eight points to their lead during the third quarter. Duncan drove to the basket twice. Hayden Roberts and Breanna Black chalked up two points each. The Lady Panthers led 24-10 at the end of the third quarter.
Latham drove to the basket for two points for the Lady Trojans during the final quarter.
The Lady Panthers added another five points to their side of the board. Morris and McShea drove to the basket for two points each. Duncan made one shot at the free throw line.
