The Lady Wildcats fell to the Lady Pioneers 47-38 Monday night. The Lady ‘Cats struggled to put the ball in the basket during the first quarter and that cost them.
The Lady Pioneers came out hot, scoring 11 points. Brienne Kelsey scored the first points of the night with a shot from behind the arc. Kyra Perkins tacked on one point from the free throw line. Sable Winfree finished off the first quarter scoring seven points for the Lady Pioneers.
McLayne Bobo was the only Lady Wildcat to score in the first quarter. Bobo drained two 3-pointers. The Lady ‘Cats trailed 11-6 at the end of the first eight minutes.
The Lady Pioneers increased their lead during the second quarter. Shelby
Smartt and Perkins both drained a 3-pointer. Winfree drove to the basket for two points. Mia Hobbs chalked up six points with drives to the basket.
Lucy Nutt drove to the basket for four points. Eleanor Fults had a small jump shot for another two points. Lily Melton had a shot under the basket, then drew a foul for a shot at the line. The Lady Wildcats still trailed the Lady Pioneers 25-15 at the end of the first half.
The Lady Pioneers added 13 points to the board during the third quarter. Smartt drained two 3-pointers. Perkins drove to the basket for four points. Winfree tacked on two points. Hobbs made one shot at the line.
The Lady Wildcats were still stumped and only scored seven points in the quarter. Morgan Carr drained a three point shot. Nyjah Gibbs and Bobo added two points each with shots under the basket. The Lady ‘Cats were behind by 16 points heading into the final quarter.
With a score of 38-22, the Lady Pioneers took their foot off the gas during the final quarter. Perkins drove to the basket for four points. Hobbs drained a 3-point shot, and Smartt drove to the basket for two.
The Lady Wildcats scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t catch up to Warren County. Bobo drained a 3-pointer and then was fouled on her second attempt and made all three shots at the free throw line. Carr made another 3-pointer, and tacked on two points from the free throw line. Lily Melton drained both of her shots at the foul line. Nyjah Gibbs had a shot under the basket for two points, then made one shot from the line.
The Lady Wildcats were set to host the Coffee County Lady Raiders Friday, Dec. 16. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time.