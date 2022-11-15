The Coffee County Lady Raiders defeated the West Middle School Lady Bobcats 46-28 Thursday night. The Lady Bobcats started the game off toe-to-toe with the Lady Raiders, but fell off in the second quarter after Coffee County scored four 3-pointers.
The Lady Bobcats trailed 9-7 at the end of the first quarter of the game. Faith Vincent had two and one more from the line. Addison Vincent had two points with a short corner jump shot. Lizzy Sharpton chalked up two points also to round out West’s first quarter scoring.
Lilly Matherne led the Lady Raiders with 19 points. Matherne had seven points in the first quarter. Addalyn Clark chalked up two points under the basket.
The Lady Panthers scored most of their points in the second quarter from the foul line. Madalin Lidstrom drained three free throws. Adalyn Nelson added one point from the line as well. Faith Vincent drove to the basket twice to put up four points.
The Lady Raiders added 16 points to their lead in the second quarter. Jayolee Nogodula drained three 3-pointers. Kaysen Morgan added another three to the board. Matherne and Clark both had two points to end the first half. The Lady Raiders led 25-15 at halftime.
The Lady Bobcats had a committee effort during the third quarter. Lily Morris and Zoie Roberts chalked up two points each for their first points of the game. Madalin Lidstrom and Faith Vincent drove to the basket for two each as well.
Matherne led the Lady Raiders in the third quarter with eight points. Jenslee Nogodula drained two shots at the foul line to put the Lady Raiders ahead 35-23 going into the final six minutes.
The Lady Raiders added 11 points to the board in the final frame. Clark chalked up five points. Jayolee drained two shots at the foul line, while Jenslee drove to the basket for two. Matherne topped the game off with two free throw shots.
The Lady Bobcats added another five points to the board, but were not able catch Lady Raiders. Morris added one point with a shot at the line. Faith Vincent and Madalin Lidstrom both drove to the basket for two.
The West Middle School Lady Bobcats will play against their in-town rival the East Middle School Lady Panthers on Thursday Nov. 17 at Tullahoma High School. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.