The Coffee County Lady Raiders defeated the West Middle School Lady Bobcats 46-28 Thursday night. The Lady Bobcats started the game off toe-to-toe with the Lady Raiders, but fell off in the second quarter after Coffee County scored four 3-pointers.

The Lady Bobcats trailed 9-7 at the end of the first quarter of the game. Faith Vincent had two and one more from the line. Addison Vincent had two points with a short corner jump shot. Lizzy Sharpton chalked up two points also to round out West’s first quarter scoring.