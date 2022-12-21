The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats hosted the Coffee County Lady Raiders Friday night, where the Lady Raiders defeated the Lady ‘Cats 36-30.
The Lady Wildcats took the lead during the first quarter. McLayne Bobo drained a 3-pointer to start the game. Lucy Nutt drove to the basket for two. Eleanor Fults drained two shots at the foul line, and Lily Melton tacked on one from the line.
The Lady ‘Cats held the Lady Raiders to three baskets. Natalie Barnes drained a 3-pointer. Olivia Vinson drained her two shots at the free throw line. The Lady Raiders trailed the Lady ‘Cats 8-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Wildcats added eight to their side of the scoreboard, but that wasn’t enough to keep the lead at halftime. Bobo and Fults both drained one 3-pointer. Nutt and Melton drained one shot at the line.
The ‘Cats lead was short lived once Chloe Gannon got the ball in her hands. Gannon had ten points during the second quarter. With four shots under the basket and two shots from the line, Gannon pushed the Raiders ahead. Vinson tacked on three points during the quarter, and Emaleigh Tarpley made one shot at the foul line. The Lady Raiders led 19-16 at halftime.
The teams were keeping it close in the third quarter. The Lady Wildcats added four points to the board. Morgan Carr had a three point play with a drive to the basket. Melton drained two shots at the free throw line.
The Lady Raider kept their lead during the third quarter. Vinson drove to the basket for two. Gannon drained two shots at the line. The Lady Raiders led 23-21 going into the final quarter.
The Lady Wildcat scored most of their points from the free throw line. Nutt drained two shots. Carr drained four from the line. Bobo tacked on a shot from behind the arc for three.
The Lady Raiders overpowered the Lady ‘Cats in the paint. Vinson had two shots in the paint and Chloe Gannon had one. Vinson also drained three shots from the foul line. Channah Gannon drained two shots at the free throw line. Chloe Gannon and Tarpley tacked on one shot from the line each to push the Lady Raider to their 36-30 victory.
The Lady Wildcats were set to play host to the Shelbyville Eaglettes on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time. See the Sunday edition of the Tullahoma News for the full game recap.