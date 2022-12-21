Morgan Carr (1).JPG

Morgan Carr

 Jaxon Waggoner photo

The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats hosted the Coffee County Lady Raiders Friday night, where the Lady Raiders defeated the Lady ‘Cats 36-30.

The Lady Wildcats took the lead during the first quarter. McLayne Bobo drained a 3-pointer to start the game. Lucy Nutt drove to the basket for two. Eleanor Fults drained two shots at the foul line, and Lily Melton tacked on one from the line.