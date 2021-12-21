The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats basketball team suffered another loss this week as they took on their cross-county rivals, falling to the Coffee County Lady Raiders 54-36.
After a five game win streak to start the season, the Lady ‘Cats have hit a dry spell for the last two games. The Lady Wildcats suffered their first loss Tuesday night as they were defeated by the Warren County Lady Pioneers 41-29. They were unable to bounce back during their rivalry game against the Lady Raiders.
The Lady ‘Cats started off neck and neck with the Lady Raiders. Alivia Bowen led the team with points for the night, as she put up 14 points, single-handedly accounting for nearly half of her squad’s offensive output. Bowen scored six points to start the game. Nyjah Gibbs added three points when she drained a shot in the paint and went to the free throw line. Lily Melton added three points to keep the Lady ‘Cats tied 12-12 with the Lady Raiders at the end of the first quarter.
Coffee County pulled ahead during the second quarter. For the Lady ‘Cats, Lucy Nutt drained three free throws then a shot in the paint for the Wildcats. Melton added another three points to the board. The Lady Raiders led the Lady ‘Cats 21-20 at halftime.
After halftime, the Lady Wildcats weren’t able to stay with the Lady Raiders. Eleanor Fults, Az’ja White and Bowen tallied two points during the third quarter, but the Tullahoma girls couldn’t keep up. The Lady Raiders exploded and scored 14 points during the third. The Lady ‘Cats trailed the Lady Raiders 35-26.
The Lady Raiders increased their lead during the fourth quarter even though the Lady ‘Cats put up 10 points during the fourth quarter. Bowen drained a 3-pointer at the start of the final frame. She then added three more points from the line. Gibbs added four points for the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Wildcats played host to their annual Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic starting Monday Dec. 20 through Tuesday Dec. 21. The Wildcats were set to take on Loretto High School and Moore County High School. Results of these competitions will be available in future editions.