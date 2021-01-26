Tullahoma opened its TSSAA State Tournament run with a 19-8 victory over Sevier County. However, the Lady Wildcats saw their season end in the semifinals, losing to Franklin 17.5-9.5.
Prior to the team state tournament, Lynsey Jackson was coming off of an impressive individual state tournament run. On Wednesday, Jackson finished tied for 14th overall during the tournament as she finished as a semifinalist.
In a regular year, Jackson would have advanced to the championship round. However, due to COVID-19, the TSSAA limited the number of finalists to the top six performers.
In her four sets, Jackson combined for an average of 168.3. She rolled a 204 to start the day, before following that with a 156, 155 and 158.
During team play Thursday, Tullahoma took control early against Sevier County, winning four of the six individual matchups in the first round. The Lady Wildcats then added two points to its score after leading the opening game in pins, 859-790, to take a 6-2 lead.
Jackson notched the first win for Tullahoma on the day after she defeated Karissa Lanier 191-172. Rachel Mitchell added a 140-119 victory over Maggie Patterson. Josie Smith then defeated Emily Maples 125-116, before Hope Sebourn downed Ella Hurst 163-113.
Tullahoma and Sevier County split the six individual matchups in the second set. Once again though, the Lady Wildcats received two points after leading the second game in pins, 791-775, to take a 11-5 advantage.
Zoe Holley recorded the first win for Tullahoma after she defeated Michaela Parton 193-150. Mitchell then defeated Patterson 113-89, before Smith notched a 127-107 win over Molly Bohanan.
The teams then split the final six matchups in the final game, with Tullahoma leading in pins, 843-780. The Lady Wildcats also received the final three points after leading the match in pins, 2,493-2,345, to seal the victory.
Jackson recorded the first win in the final set for Tullahoma after she beat Lanier 166-126. Holley then defeated Kairi Smith 163-105, before Sebourn downed Maples 147-115.
Against Franklin in the state semifinals, Tullahoma grabbed the early edge after winning three individual matchups and splitting another. The Lady Wildcats also led the set in pins, 837-809, and took a 5.5-2.5 advnatage.
Jackson notched the first win for Tullahoma after she beat Leia Miller 163-134. Madelyn Hamilton added a 127-99 win over Kaileigh Midgley, before Sebourn downed Mary Polk 140-132. Mitchell and Madison Yates tied their matchup at 123 to split the point.
Tullahoma and Franklin split the individual matchups in the second game. However, the Lady Admirals led the set in the pins, 932-860, to trim their deficit down to 8.5-7.5.
Jackson picked up the first win for Tullahoma after beating Miller 180-151. Hamilton followed with a 153-139 victory over Ashley Csernovicz. Holley then added a 178-167 win over Riley Garretson.
Franklin dominated the final set and won five of the individual matches, while also leading in pins, 1,003-798, to grab a 14.5-9.5 advantage. The Lady Admirals received the final three points after leading the match in pins, 2,744-2,495 to seal the victory.
Hamilton recorded the final win for the Lady Wildcats after she edged Csernovicz 136-134.