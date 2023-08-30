The Tullahoma Middle School volleyball team hosted Coffee County and bested them in straight sets.
When the Lady ‘Cats travelled to Manchester for their first road game of the season, they lost in three sets. This time Tullahoma did not give Coffee County a chance to make a comeback. The first set was very competitive with a final score of 25-21. The Lady Wildcats served first and won the first point of the set. Then the Lady Raiders won four of the next seven points to tie the game up 4-4. Tullahoma went on the first run of the match taking four straight points and three with Joslynn Lindstrom serving. The two teams traded the next 10 points, bringing the score to 13-9 with the Lady ‘Cats winning. After trading two points runs, Tullahoma had a five point run of their own. Four of the points during the run came with Lindstrom serving again. The Lady Raiders responded with a six point run of their own, cutting their deficit down to three, 20-17. Coffee County kept some momentum and earned four of the next six points, making their deficit one while holding control of serve. The Lady Wildcats were not having a repeat of the match in Manchester earlier this season and put an end to the comeback attempt and won three straight points to finish the first set 25-21. Genia Stephens, the team’s libero, served for the last two points of the set.
The second set was pure domination from Tullahoma as they won 25-6. The Lady Wildcats went up 16-1 starting the set. Kayleigh Campbell served for 12 of those points, helping the team take over. During the run Coffee County had to take both of their timeouts to try and stop the run. The Lady Raiders score two points, before the Lady ‘Cats had a three point run. Emily Bell served for the last two points in the run. Coffee County again answered with a back-to-back points, before a four point run from Tullahoma. Lindstrom served for three of those points. The Lady Raiders scored one more before being finished off by Addison Merritt and the Lady ‘Cats.
Tullahoma is back in action Thu, Aug. 31 at East Middle when they host South Middle School. JV will start at 5 p.m. with Varsity following.