Tullahoma had a clean sweep this week, winning all three of its matches including a District 11-AA home match against Marshall County that went down to the wire Thursday.
Tied at two sets apiece, Tullahoma and Marshall County battled to the very end of the fifth and final set. With the match tied at 14, the Lady Wildcats notched back-to-back points to seal the victory. Emeri Saunders ended the match with an ace, giving Tullahoma the 16-14 win.
Tullahoma jumped out to an early lead Thursday, taking a 14-5 advantage in the first set. Azja White had a kill to end the first set and the Lady Wildcats won the opening game 25-13.
After a back-and-forth battle in the second set, Marshall County won 25-23 to tie the match.
Tullahoma followed that game with a decisive victory in the third set, including opening up a 20-11 advantage. Saunders closed out the third game with an ace and the Lady Wildcats notched a 25-15 victory.
The fourth set was another back-and-forth battle and saw the teams tied multiple times including at 10 and 19. Marshall County was able to tie the match at 2 with the final couple of points, notching the 25-23 win.
Prior to that win over Marshall County, Tullahoma was coming off of a four-set win at Franklin County Wednesday. The Rebelettes won a close opening game 25-21 to take a 1-0 advantage in that matchup.
Tullahoma followed that with a strong performance in the second game, opening up a 14-5 advantage. Emma Thomas and Lexi Livingston each had a kill in the final moments of that second set, allowing the Lady Wildcats to score a 25-15 win to tie the match at 1.
Once again, Tullahoma started off strong in the third set. Livingston had three early aces, while Anna Chamblee added two of her own. Emma Thomas had three kills and Gracie Anderson added one to give Tullahoma a 19-10 lead.
Despite the big advnatage, Franklin County battled back and cut its deficit down to 23-22. Tullahoma capped off the victory, notching a 27-25 victory in the third set.
Tullahoma jumped out to a 16-10 lead in the fourth set. However, Franklin County again rallied, evening the match at 22. Tullahoma netted the final three points of the match and scored the 25-22 third set win.
Prior to that Wednesday win, Tullahoma was coming off a straight-set victory at Giles County on Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats controlled the opening set and captured a 25-11 victory in the opening game.
The second set was much tighter, but Tullahoma secured the 25-21 victory. The Lady Wildcats dominated in the final game of the night, going on to score the 25-7 win to seal the match.
With its three wins this week, Tullahoma has now won five-straight matches and improved its overall record to 10-5 on the year. The Lady Wildcats are slated to play four matches next week, including three of them on the road.
Tullahoma will head to Community Monday, before traveling to Central Magnet Tuesday and Coffee County Wednesday. The Lady Wildcats will then host Spring Hill Thursday. All four days, the varsity matches are scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.