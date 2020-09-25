Tullahoma dropped three-straight matches before ending the week with a straight-set home win over Spring Hill Thursday.
After the Lady Wildcats trailed 22-15 late in the opening set, Tullahoma rallied for 10-straight points, notching the 25-22 win in the opening game. Emeri Saunders had five aces for the Lady Wildcats during that run.
The second set saw Tullahoma go on another streak. With the score tied at 9, the Lady Wildcats scored 10 of the next 11 points to take a 19-10 advantage. THS outscored Spring Hill 6-5 in the final stretch of the second game to score the 25-15 victory.
Spring Hill led the majority of the third set, until Tullahoma put together a late run. With the score tied at 21, the Lady Wildcats won back-to-back points to gain a 23-21 advantage.
The Lady Raiders added another point, before Tullahoma put the match away with back-to-back points. Saunders ended the contest with an ace to give the Lady Wildcats the 25-22 set three victory.
Prior to that win, Tullahoma was coming off of a 25-10, 25-14 and 25-15 home loss to Central Magnet on Monday. The Lady Wildcats were again defeated by the Lady Tigers on Tuesday, this time in Murfreesboro, falling 25-9, 25-16 and 25-9. THS then lost at Coffee County, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-23.
Tullahoma will next travel to White County Monday, before hosting Nolensville Tuesday. Tullahoma will conclude the regular season with a trip to Lawrence County on Thursday. On all three days, matches are scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.