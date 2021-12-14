The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats bowling team has become district champions once again, capturing the top spot for the second time in program history by defeating the Lawrence County Lady Wildcats in the district finals. The Tullahoma team won its match 20-3 and had 185 more pins than Lawrence County.
“I’m excited for these ladies,” Head Coach Lamont Snipes said. “What I’m more excited about is the fact that they are a young team. Only two of these girls are seniors. This team went to state last year, and I think we have a good opportunity to be heading back. It’s been a special and exciting year.”
Lynsey Jackson, Rachael Mitchell and Christina Petty all won their American game to gain their team one point each. Petty defeated her opponent, 135-126, while Mitchell followed with a 167-151 victory and Jackson closed out the first set with a 214-152 win.
As a team, the Lady ‘Cats won the American game by 16 pins and received two additional points, finishing 897-881 in pins to lead 5-3.
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats won every Baker game and got the Baker bonus points to up their score 17-3. A Baker game sees five bowlers compete from each team, bowling two frames apiece. The Lady Wildcats got three points for pin fall bonus points as they edged Lawrence County by 185 total pins on their way to the district crown.
The Lady Wildcats have been district champions for the past two years. Four girls and one boy also qualified for the TSSAA Individual State Championship. Lynsey Jackson, Christina Petty, Emilee Hewitt and Rachael Mitchell all qualified for individuals and will be joined by Austin Carr.
In November, the THS boys and girls teams participated in sectional qualifiers at Hendersonville Strike and Spare. Each individual bowled six games, and the top 20 scorers on each side advanced to the state tournament.
Jackson combined for a score of 1,154 during her six matches, the fourth-highest total out of all state qualifiers. Hewitt achieved a score of 1,007, while Mitchell qualified at 959 and Petty earned her spot at 939. On the boy’s side, Austin Carr qualified for state with a score of 1,063.
The TSSAA Individual State Tournament will take place at the Smyrna Bowling Center Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Tullahoma City Schools Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong contributed to this story.