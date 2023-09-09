The Tullahoma High School girls’ soccer team travelled to Marshall County and destroyed the Lady Tigers 9-0 for their fourth straight game, winning by mercy while shutting their opponent out.
The victory over Marshall County makes Tullahoma 6-0-1 overall and 1-0 in district.
The Lady ‘Cats hosted LEAD Academy on Thu, Aug. 31 and they trampled the Lady Panthers 9-0. They had four girls combine for the nine goals. Harper McShea led the way with four goals including the walk off score (mercy rule ends game when one team has a nine-goal lead). She had a hat trick after halftime scoring all three Tullahoma goals after the break. McLayne Bobo and Avery Sisk both had two goals each. Brindley Duncan had the other goal for Tullahoma.
In Marshall County, the Lady Wildcats came out on fire, scoring six goals in the first 17 minutes of action. They had a lightning delay with just over 22 minutes left, which slowed the blazing start for Tullahoma. With storms rolling into the area, the two teams were told that they were going to do the best they could to finish out the half. Bobo had another stellar game with her second double hat trick of the season. Gracie Martin added two goals for the team and Faith Vincent scored the other goal from 35 yards out. The Lady Wildcats had three assists; one from Sisk to Martin, one from Leah Fogarty on a corner kick to Bobo and the other was from Lexi Chamblee to Bobo on a direct kick.
The Tullahoma High School girls’ soccer team travelled to Franklin County for a match on Thursday, but the results of the game were not available at the time of print. The Lady ‘Cats are back at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when Lawrence County comes to town.