Tullahoma cut its deficit down to four points early in the second quarter Tuesday. That was the closest the Lady Wildcats would get as Coffee County dominated the remainder of the way, capturing a 63-42 home win.
After trailing 18-9 after one quarter, Tullahoma netted the first five points of the second quarter. McKenna Buckner drained a 3-pointer and Liv Bowen followed with a basket to make it an 18-14 contest with 5:46 left before halftime.
Coffee County went on to outscore the Lady Wildcats 13-6 the remainder of the first half to take a 31-20 advantage. Bella Vinson led the Lady Raiders with seven points in the second quarter.
That momentum stayed with Coffee County in the third quarter, as the Lady Raiders put up 19 points in the third quarter to take a 50-32 lead. Vinson netted seven points for Coffee County, while Jalie Rueling hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Both Buckner and Eleanor Fults scored three points for Tullahoma in the third quarter. Kailyn Farrell, Lucy Nutt and Morgan Carr each finished with two points in the period.
The Lady Raiders once again controlled in the fourth quarter and were able to keep Tullahoma at bay after scoring 13 points in the period. Vinson netted eight of those points in the final quarter to help her team seal the win.
Bowen and Nutt each hit a 3-pointer for Tullahoma in the final quarter. Buckner and Lily Melton each finished the period with two points.
Buckner led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with eight points, while Nutt and Fults each added seven points. Carr finished with six points, while Bowen and Farrell put up five points. Melton and Az’Ja White both scored two points to round out the scoring for Tullahoma.
Vinson led Coffee County in scoring with 29 points. Rueling and Chloe Gannon both finished with 11 points for the Lady Raiders, while Alivia Reel and Elli Chumley eboth scored six points.
Tullahoma (9-7, 3-2) was scheduled to host Franklin County on Friday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Lady Wildcats will next host Columbia on Monday, before welcoming in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Tipoff on Monday is slated for 7 p.m., while game time on Tuesday is scheduled for 6 p.m.