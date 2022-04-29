The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats are wrapping up their season as they competed in their final home game and honored their one senior Carlie Baker. The Lady ‘Cats fell to the Marshall County Lady Tigers 5-2 Wednesday night.
The Lady Tigers scored two runs during the first inning off of a walk and two errors. Marshall County then scored another run during the top of the second inning after three hits.
The Lady ‘Cats were able to put a run on the board during the bottom of the second inning. Ragan Norman singled to third base, but was thrown out advancing to second after Zaylan Spinner grounded into a fielder’s choice. Aleigha Raby singled up the middle. Kylee Holt singled to right field to score Spinner. The Lady Tigers led 3-1 at the end of the second inning.
The Lady Wildcats held the Lady Tigers scoreless throughout the third and fourth inning.
Spinner singled to left field. Addie Snipes took Spinner's place at first base. Raby doubled to center field, and scored Snipes. The Lady Wildcats trailed 3-2 at the end of the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Tigers scored another run during the fifth inning off of two hits. Marshall County then scored another run during the sixth inning with a home run over the left field fence. The Lady Tigers led 5-2 at the end of the sixth.
The Lady Wildcats were unable to get a hit during the bottom of the seventh, and fell to the Lady Tigers 5-2.
Tullahoma will start district play on Wednesday, May 4.