Holding just a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the third inning, Tullahoma plated five runs in the final two frames to secure the Central Tennessee Conference Title with a 10-4 win over Warren County in McMinnville Sunday.
The Lady Wildcats plated five runs in the two innings. However, the Lady Pioneers cut into their deficit with four runs in the top of the third to make it a 5-4 ballgame. Tullahoma responded with four runs in the in the bottom of the third inning, before tacking on one more score in the fourth to secure the victory.
Tullahoma previously opened its tournament with a 12-2 victory over North Franklin County on April 22. The Lady Wildcats followed that with a 2-0 win over Coffee County on Saturday, before securing Sunday’s championship victory.
Kylee Holt drew a walk to start the bottom of the first inning for Tullahoma, while Madison Goad singled in her at-bat. Holt was able to score on a Warren County, while Alazae Griffin reached on an error that plated Goad to put the Lady Wildcats up 2-0.
Alexis Tatum came in as the courtesy runner for Griffin and Tullahoma added one more fun before the first inning concluded. With two outs, Amaya Sharp reached on an error and Tatum was able to make it a 3-0 contest.
Tullahoma added two more scores in the bottom of the second inning. A.C. Holloway led off the frame with a double, while Holt drew a walk. Goad scored both runners when she lined a double into right field to put the Lady Wildcats in front 5-0.
Warren County was able to trim its deficit down to a run after plating four scores in the top of the third inning. Callie Roberts hit an RBI double to get the Lady Pioneers on the board. Ceilee Gudat added a two-run double of her own, before Warren County stole home later in the inning to cut it to a 5-4 ballgame.
A four-run, two-out rally gave Tullahoma momentum right back. Katie McCormick reached on an error, while Holloway drew a walk and Holt reached on another Warren County miscue.
Goad followed with a single that drove in both McCormick and Holloway. Griffin then added two more runs for the Lady Wildcats with a base knock into left field to put Tullahoma up 9-4.
After holding Warren County scoreless in the top half of the fourth, the Lady Wildcats added their final run of the contest in the bottom of the inning. Olivia Spencer reached base on a one-out double and scored when Sharp grounded into a fielder’s choice to make it a 10-4 contest.
Goad led Tullahoma and had a hit in each of her at-bats. Goad and Griffin both drove in three runs for the Lady Wildcats.
Griffin tossed the complete game for the Lady Wildcats. In five innings, she allowed four runs, two of which were earned, on five hits and two walks while she additionally struck out eight batters.
Gudat led the Lady Pioneers with two hits in the CTC Title Game. Maddox Adams, Roberts and Whiles each had a hit for Warren County.
Gudat took the loss for the Lady Pioneers in the circle. In 1.1 innings, she allowed five runs, four of which were earned on four hits and a pair of walks while she additionally struck out two batters.
Navaeh Duggin tossed the final 2.2 innings for Warren County. She allowed five runs, only one of which was earned, on four hits and a walk. Duggin also struck out a pair of batters.
After winning the CTC Tournament, Tullahoma finishes the year with an overall record of 15-4. The Lady Wildcats went 13-2 against conference opponents.