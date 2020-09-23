After finishing the majority of the regular season tournaments in the top spot, the Tullahoma High School girls’ golf team added another first-place finish to its resume, and this time captured the District 8 Title at River Bend Golf Course in Shelbyville Tuesday.
In the team standings, Tullahoma won by seven strokes after totaling 155 on the day. The Lady Wildcats were led by Mallory TeVrucht who put up a 74 during her 18-hole round. Grae Hicks added an 81 for Tullahoma.
Ava Catherine Banks carded a 95 for THS, but her score did not reflect into the Lady Wildcats’ final tally. In high school girls golf a team’s score is determined by its top two performers.
“I thought the girls played really well today,” said THS Head Coach Barry Bishop. “One of the things that we worked on with this golf course was trying to control our emotions. The greens here are probably some of the fastest greens that we’ve played and will probably play all season.
“I think that’s where we did a great job and we were able to stay in control of our emotions. Everybody had a hole where they didn’t’ finish as low as they wanted to, but they didn’t let it carry over into the next hole.”
Lawrence County took second place with an overall score of 162, while Lincoln County placed third at 182. Only the top three teams qualified for the region tournament.
TeVrucht’s performance led her taking her first-place in the individual performances, winning by three strokes. Second place went to Lawrence County’s Emma Rochelle who scored a 77. According to Bishop, the two have a friendly rivalry on the golf course.
“Mallory has really been working on her game outside of practices,” Bishop said. “She’s been out here to this course to play extra rounds with her friends. This was the first time that she was able to play against Emma Rochelle this year. Last year, they were co-MVPs. They are very close friends, but very highly competitive. So getting to play in the same group today was interesting to see and I know Mallory was excited about that.”
Shelbyville’s Hannah Campbell took third place with an 80, while Hicks took fourth with her 81. Lawrence County’s Lilli Thompson rounded out the individual standings in fifth at 85.
While the top three teams automatically qualify for the Region 4 Tournament, five individuals outside of those squads also qualified. The region tournament will take place at Indian Hills Golf Course in Murfreesboro Monday.
Coffee County had three players advance to the individual portion of the regionals, which include Cadie Prater, Maggie Crouch and Araya Hughes. Campbell also qualified for Shelbyville, while Franklin County’s Amelia Maxon additionally earned a spot.
On the boys side, Tullahoma finished five strokes off qualifying for the region tournament as a team. However, the Wildcats will be sending four golfers to Murfreesboro to compete as individuals. Andrew Cardosi, Sebastian Aguirre, Chase Wiley and Isaac Lynch all earned their spot into the Region 4 Tournament.
As a team, the Wildcats combined to card a 349 on the day, finishing fourth. First place went to Lawrence County which put up a 336. Shelbyville took second at 341, while Giles County placed third at 344.
“We were really close,” Bishop said. In our district there seemed to be four teams vying for the top spot all year long. I knew today that if we played our best that we would have a chance to finish inside the top three and we finished fourth. That’s just a difference in a couple of holes.”
Tullahoma was led by Cardosi, who put up an 81 during his round. That performance allowed Cardosi to take fourth place in the individual standings.
“He has done a really good job of leading and setting an example of what it takes to play really good golf and to play golf at this level,” Bishop said. “What I’ve noticed is, Andrew leads by example. He’s the first one to practice, he practices the longest and is always there last. That’s what it takes to play golf at the highest level.
“There were a few times where I thought he was a little conservative on the greens and it ended up where he wasn’t as aggressive at some birdie putts,” he added. “But, he knew that he wanted to get away with two-putts on some of those holes. I think that’s where his score was a little higher than it has been.”
Lawrence County had the top two individual performers, as Eli White led the field with a 76 and Luke Mattox scored a 78. Shelbyville’s Brady O’Neal took third at 79, while Giles County’s Heath Heard finished fifth at 84.
Just like the girls side, five individuals will also advance to play individually at the region tournament. Cardosi, Wiley, Aguirre and Coffee County’s Logan Hale all earned their spots based on their performances when the 18-hole round concluded. Hale put up an 86, while Wiley carded an 87 and Aguirre turned in an 89.
A three-player playoff was then needed to determine that final spot as Tullahoma’s William Zebick, Lynch and Lincoln County’s Andy Neal all tied at 92.
Zebick and Lynch needed a second hole to settle a winner. Both players hit par on the opening playoff hole, while Neal finished with a bogey, eliminating him from contention.
Lynch followed by winning the second playoff, a par-5 second hole. Zebick hit a triple-bogey, while Lynch secured the win after hitting par.
“That was neat,” Bishop said. “For them to have the opportunity to fight it out for a spot was really interesting. For Will, I know that was cool because he really started playing golf in July at the start of the season. He wanted to come out as a senior to play so it was really neat for him to have that opportunity.
“Throughout the season, Isaac has been getting better and better,” he added. “He finished really good score today and to finish the playoff holes with par on both holes was exciting. He basically had everybody who competed in the tournament watching him, it’s so exciting.”
The Region 4 Tournament will get underway Monday at 9 a.m.