Tullahoma ended its soccer season on the right foot and Amy Johnson led the Lady Wildcats with a hat trick as she helped her team down Giles County 6-0 at home Tuesday.
Tullahoma previously opened its extended season on Oct. 20 with a 3-0 win over the Lady Bobcats in Pulaski. Tuesday’s game at East Middle School was the second of a home-and-home series between Tullahoma and Giles County.
After putting up five shots in the first half, the sixth attempt finally resulted in a goal for Tullahoma on Tuesday. After chasing the ball, Johnson was able to net her first score. With a defender draped on her, Johnson fired off a shot that connected in the right corner of the net with 6:35 remaining in the first half.
Less than two minutes later, Johnson added her second score of the night, this one coming with 5:02 left in the first half. This time she gained possession in the top right corner of the keeper’s box and connected to put the Lady Wildcats in front 2-0.
That lead remained until Paisley Simmons netted her first goal with 14:02 remaining in the match. After Tullahoma fought for the ball, Simmons was able to tap the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to put the Lady Wildcats up 3-0.
Twenty seconds later, Johnson completed her hat trick. After getting the ball on a breakaway, Johnson fired off a shot that hit the left side of the net to make it a 4-0 contest.
Two minutes later, Simmons added her second goal to give her team a 5-0 advantage. Johnson was able to get the ball and then dropped off the pass to Simmons, who connected in the bottom left corner of the net with 11:50 left in the second half.
Anna Parker added the final goal of the match for the Lady Wildcats. She was able to get the ball on a breakaway and scored to put her team up 6-0 with 5:39 left on the clock.
The Lady Wildcats put up 25 shots, with 18 of those attempts being on frame in the victory. Giles County had four shots with two of those on target.