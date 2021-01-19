Tullahoma took control in the second quarter and never looked back in Friday’s 69-40 home district win over Shelbyville.
The first quarter saw a tight battle between the two schools and the Lady Wildcats led 11-8 after one period. By halftime, Tullahoma led 31-9 and had taken total control of the matchup.
After holding just a three point lead after one quarter, the Lady Wildcats netted the first 14 points of the second quarter. Kailyn Farrell put up eight of those points for Tullahoma, while Lucy Nutt added four points and McKenna Buckner added two free throws to give their team a 25-8 lead midway through the period.
Farrell put up another four points in the second quarter, while Buckner added a basket before the first half concluded.
The scoring slowed down for Tullahoma in the third quarter as the Lady Wildcats put up just 13 points in the period. Farrell once again did the bulk of the scoring for Tullahoma and she netted 11 points in the quarter. Eleanor Fults added the final two points of the period to give her team a 44-29 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Tullahoma added 25 more points in the final quarter, led by Nutt who scored eight points. Buckner added five points in the period, while Fults and Morgan Carr both drained 3-pointers. Liv Bowen, Nyjah Gibbs and Farrell each added two points.
Farrell led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 26 points in the victory. Nutt also added double figures and finished with 20 points for Tullahoma.
Buckner put up nine points and Fults scored seven points. Carr netted three points, while Bowen and Gibbs both added two points.
The Lady Wildcats (9-6, 3-1) were next scheduled to head to Coffee County on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
Tullahoma is next slated to host Franklin County on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.