Tullahoma kicked off its extended season on the right foot, winning 3-0 at Giles County Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Wildcats dropped their opening game of the district tournament to Nolensville on Oct. 10. Traditionally, that would have ended the season for Tullahoma.
However, due to teams across the state having shortened years due to COVID-19, the TSSAA granted teams to play an extended season. Those schools who qualified for the extra play, will be allowed to add two weeks on to their seasons.
During Tuesday’s win in Pulaski, Tullahoma grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first half and tacked on one more score in the second period. Amy Johnson, Paisley Simmons and Adriana Escamilla each added a score for the Lady Wildcats.
It was Johnson who got the scoring started for Tullahoma, after receiving a pass from Anna Claire Hargrove. Johnson got the ball on a long pass, and was able to get by a defender and the Giles County’s goalkeeper to put her team up 1-0.
This time Johnson recorded an assist, after her pass to Simmons split a pair of Lady Bobcats’ defenders. After receiving the ball, Simmons was able to beat one more Giles County player in order to score to give Tullahoma a 2-0 advantage.
After being held scoreless the majority of the second half, the Lady Wildcats added a final goal with just over three minutes left in the contest. Escamilla fired off a deep shot that was over 20 yards out and converted to give her team a 3-0 lead.
Giles County saw its shots limited during Tuesday’s match. Erin Douglas had three saves in the Lady Wildcats’ victory.
The junior varsity followed the Varsity win with a 3-1 victory for Tullahoma. Liandsey Garcia, Alex Miller and Ashlee Weaver each netted a goal for the Lady Wildcats’ JV squad.
Following Tuesday’s win in Pulaski, Tullahoma will once again face Giles County this coming Tuesday, this time hosting the Lady Bobcats at East Middle School. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.