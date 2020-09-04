Tullahoma was on cloud nine after scoring wins in its first five matches of the season. However, the Lady Wildcats were a little more grounded this week after losing four-straight matchups to pull their record to 5-4 on the year.
Most recently, Tullahoma is coming off of back-to-back matches where it was swept in straight sets. The Lady Wildcats (5-4, 1-2) lost a district road contest to Nolensville Thursday, falling 25-15, 25-8 and 25-9.
Prior to that match, Tullahoma hosted Coffee County in a non-district tilt on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders have yet to lose both a match and a set, moving their overall record to 7-0 on the year.
During the opening set, the teams stayed close early and the score was tied at 7. However, Coffee County took control after that point and scored 11 of the next 14 points, to open up an 18-10 advnatage.
Azja White scored a pair of kills for the Lady Wildcats, trimming their deficit to 18-12. However, Coffee County dominated the remainder of the first set, going on to capture a 25-16 first-set victory.
The Lady Raiders picked up where they left off in the second set, opening up a 10-4 lead. Tullahoma rallied a bit, trimming its deficit to 15-11 near the midpoint of the second game. Emma Thomas had an ace during that run for the Lady Wildcats, while Lexi Livingston added a kill.
Coffee County put up seven of the next 10 points to take a 22-15 advnatage, and led 24-16. Tullahoma rallied for back-to-back points, before the Lady Raiders closed out the second set with a 25-18 victory.
Gracie Anderson trimmed the Lady Wildcats’ deficit to 3-2 early in the third set with a kill. However, Coffee County took control of the matchup by winning eight of the next nine points, to open up an 11-3 advnatage.
The closest Tullahoma would get from that point was when it closed the gap to 14-8. The Lady Raiders then put the match away by scoring 11 of the next 12 points, to dominate in a 25-9 victory.
The loss to Coffee County came after a hard-fought district contest at Spring Hill Tuesday for Tullahoma. The Lady Wildcats notched a win in the first set, downing the Lady Raiders 25-23.
Spring Hill then added back-to-back victories, winning the second game 25-22 and the third frame 25-23. Tullahoma tied the match with a fourth-set 25-21 victory. In the final game, the Lady Raiders took control, going on to capture the 15-9 match-clinching win.
Tullahoma opened its week with a four-set loss at home to White County. The Warriorettes notched a win in the first set 25-15, before the Lady Wildcats scored a 25-23 victory in the second game.
White County won the next two sets to clinch the match. The Warriorettes won the third set, 25-14, before scoring a 25-15 victory.
Tullahoma will play three matchups this week, before hosting a varsity tournament Saturday. As of press time, the schedule for that tournament was not yet available.
The Lady Wildcats will welcome Lawrence County for a district match Tuesday. THS will then head to Shelbyville Wednesday, before welcoming Cannon County Thursday. The varsity matches are scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.