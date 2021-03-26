Coffee County plated four runs in the first inning and never looked back Wednesday on its way to picking up an 11-0 five-inning home win over Tullahoma.
The Lady Wildcats combined for two hits in the loss to the Lady Raiders. Carlie Baker was the first Tullahoma player to reach base with a single with two outs in the top of the third inning. Emeri Saunders later followed with a double with an out in the fifth.
Both times, the Coffee County pitchers were able to get out of the inning unscathed. Keri Munn, who got the start for the Lady Raiders, got Erin Douglas to line out to end the top half of the third inning.
After giving up a double to Saunders, Emily Schuster got Mallorie Stone to line out to center field. Schuster then got Addie Snipes to ground out to third base to conclude Wednesday’s contest.
In four innings in the circle, Munn allowed just one hit, a walk and struck out eight batters. Schuster followed with her inning of work and just surrendered the double to Saunders.
Munn allowed a walk to Demi Garner with two outs in the top of the first inning. However, she was able to get out the inning without any trouble and the Coffee County bats helped their pitcher in the bottom half of the frame.
Kiya Ferrell singled to start the game, before Chesnie Cox lined a triple into right field to make it a 1-0 ballgame. Kaitlyn Davis followed with an RBI single and she later scored on a base knock by Justus Turner. With two outs in the frame, Turner plated the final run of the first for the Lady Raiders when Haidyn Campbell reached base on an error to make it a 4-0 ballgame.
Coffee County tacked on two more runs in the second inning to open up a 6-0 advantage. Olivia Evans drew a walk to start the frame, before Ferrell doubled into left field. Davis plated Ferrell with a sacrifice fly to center field before the inning concluded.
A pair of errors allowed Coffee County to pad its lead in the bottom of the fourth. Jada Bowen reached to start the inning on a Tullahoma miscue and then Evans also reached on an error that plated Bowen to make it a 7-0 contest.
The Lady Raiders powered a pair of two-run home runs in the top of the fourth inning to give them a double-digit advantage. Davis hammered the first pitch she saw to left field, while Bowen also powered a shot to left field to put her team up 11-0.
Zaylan Spinner got the start for the Lady Wildcats and took the loss. In three innings, she allowed 10 runs, nine of which were earned and 10 hits and a pair of walks. Katy Bean tossed the final inning and gave up an unearned run and struck out a batter.
Tullahoma (0-3) was scheduled to take part in the Southern Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro on Friday and Saturday. However, as of press time, the results of those contests were unavailable.
The Lady Wildcats are next scheduled to host Shelbyville on Monday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.