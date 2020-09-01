With the match tied at one game apiece, Tullahoma couldn’t rally for another Monday win as they lost the final two sets, and fell in four games to White County at home.
It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Wildcats. Tullahoma had previously opened the season with five-straight wins, including a pair of victories last week.
In the opening set on Monday, White County took control early in the matchup. With the first set tied at 4, the Warriorettes scored 11 of the next 12 points to opening up a 15-5 advantage. The teams split the final 20 points, as White County scored a 25-15 win to grab a 1-0 lead in the match.
Tullahoma came out strong in the second set, and opened up a 10-2 advantage. Azja White had a pair of kills for the Lady Wildcats early, while Anna Chamblee added a pair of aces early for THS.
White County wouldn’t go away and put up five of the next six points, closing its deficit to 11-7. However, Tullahoma countered with another run of its own, scoring five-straight points to open up a 16-7 advantage. Carly Baker added a block for the Lady Wildcats, while White added her third kill of the set.
Alivia Bowen, Emma Thomas and Lexi Livingston each added a kill later in the second game, giving Tullahoma a 20-12 lead. Livingston shortly added an ace, making the score 22-16.
However, White County rallied, tying the game at 22, and then again at 23. Tullahoma closed the set with back-to-back points to earn the 25-23 victory. Baker first had a kill for the Lady Wildcats, while Emeri Saunders added an ace to close out the second set.
The third set mirrored the opening game, as White County grabbed an early lead. Tullahoma closed its deficit to 12-9, but the Warriorettes answered with seven of the next 11 points to open up a 19-11 advantage.
White County closed out the third set with six of the next nine points, to notch a 25-14 victory, taking a 2-1 match lead.
Tullahoma grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the third set, before the Warriorettes scored six of the next seven points to open up a 6-3 advantage. The Lady Wildcats grabbed a 13-11 advantage later in the set, but White County answered with seven-straight points, to seize control of the game, opening up an 18-13 lead.
Tullahoma managed just two more points the remainder of the match and the Warriorettes took advantage, earning the 25-15 win in the final set.
The Lady Wildcats (5-1, 1-0) were looking to rebound on Tuesday with a district matchup at Spring Hill. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
Tullahoma will have two more matches this week, including playing host to Coffee County this Wednesday, before traveling to Nolensville for a district matchup Thursday. The varsity matches are scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. both evenings.