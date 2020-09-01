While the Coffee Pot stayed in Tullahoma this past Thursday, the Coffee Cup will be stored in Manchester for another year, as the Coffee County girls soccer team defeated the Lady Wildcats 4-2 at home on Tuesday.
Last year, the Lady Raiders notched a road win in penalty kicks over Tullahoma. This season’s matchup went off with a little less drama. After falling behind 1-0 early, Coffee County netted four-straight goals, and held on for the victory.
“It was really good, especially coming off of a hard loss to Shelbyville last Thursday,” said Coffee County Coach Lee Xixis. “All of the girls agreed that it was an awful game. We just let them have it.
“The first 15 minutes of tonight’s game made me nervous, because Tullahoma came out ready to play and we did not. We made a few changes, stepped it up and I feel like the rest of the game was a different story.”
Within the first two minutes of play on Tuesday, Tullahoma grabbed a 1-0 edge. After getting an assist from Katy Champion, Anna Parker capitalized, with a goal at the 38:10 mark of the first half.
That advantage held until the midway point of the opening period. With 21:41 remaining in the first half, Kyleigh Harner evened the score at 1 with a goal for Coffee County. After gaining possession, Hraner fired off a deep shot that landed over the head of Tullahoma goalkeeper Erin Douglas for the score.
Nearly 10 minutes later, Elli Chumley put the Lady Raiders in front for good, netting a score with 11:28 left in the opening half. Chumley was able to get ball possession in the middle of the box and fired off a shot that just snuck past Douglas’ outstretched arms, giving her team a 2-1 advantage.
Just before halftime, Coffee County padded its lead with one more score. After a foul occurred inside the Tullahoma keeper’s box, the Lady Raiders received a penalty kick. Anna Amado took the shot for CHS and found the right side of the net in order to put her team up 3-1 with 5:20 remaining in the first half.
“The biggest change that we made [in the first half] is the fact that we moved some girls around,” Xixis said. “I think that really gave us a spark and encouraged the other girls to really step up the intensity. Everybody just picked their game up from there.”
Out of the break, Tullahoma again controlled possession in the first two minutes of play, leading to a prime shot opportunity. After receiving ball control on the right side of the field, Katy Champion fired a shot that was high and off frame.
“At halftime, we talked about the intensity and coming out ready in the first half,” said Tullahoma Head Coach Richie Chadwick. “We did and in the first two minutes, we had a shot, but it wasn’t on frame. You put that into the back of the net and it cuts the score to 3-2.”
Coffee County capitalized and netted its final score of the game seconds later. Off of a corner kick, Ellie Fann was able to head the ball into the back of the net, giving her team a 4-1 advantage with 37:24 left on the clock.
“That was huge,” Xixis said. “That was literally just like you write it up. It had perfect placement in, the girl [Fann] is there and a perfect header into the back of the net. I couldn’t have been happier with that and it was huge for momentum.”
Tullahoma cut into its deficit with the final score of Tuesday’s contest, making the score 4-2 with 20:30 remaining in the second half. On a deflection, Anna Claire Hargrove was able to gain ball possession and fire off a shot that went over the head of Lady Raiders’ goalkeeper Lucy Riddle and into the back of the net.
The Lady Wildcats attempted to try to rally and had eight shots in the second half. However, only three of those opportunities were on target.
“We had plenty of breakaways and their center back was really good,” Chadwick said. “We had breakaways and to have it where the keeper doesn't make a play, that’s tough. Katy [Champion] did hit the post on a breakaway.
“I think we had seven breakaways in the second half and we had one that hit the post. We either made poor decisions on passing the ball when we should have kept going, or we missed the goal.”
In total, Coffee County out shot Tullahoma 16-14, with 11 of the Lady Raiders’ opportunities coming in the first half. CHS had nine shots on frame in the first period, with four of those landing on target in the second period.
Tullahoma (1-2, 0-1) will continue its nondistrict schedule and hold its home opener on Thursday when it hosts Marion County. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.