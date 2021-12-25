The Lady Wildcats concluded the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic tournament Tuesday night, suffering a tough 41-37 loss to the Moore County Lady Raiders.
The Lady ‘Cats started off slow during the first quarter and trailed the Raiders until the second half. Morgan Carr drained a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats on the board. Lucy Nutt made her way into the paint to earn two points to account for the first period scoring for Tullahoma. The Lady Wildcats trailed the Lady Raiders 13-5 at the end of one.
Through a gritty quarter, the Lady ‘Cats battled to stay close to the Lady Raiders. The Tullahoma girls gained momentum to score 14 points in the second quarter. Alivia Bowen and Nutt both scored two points. Nyjah Gibbs and Lily Melton made their shots at the free throw line to add four points for the ‘Cats. Eleanor Fults put a shot up in the paint to earn two, then topped that off with a 3-pointer. Freshman Isabella Lidstrom made one shot at the line to put the ‘Cats behind by just one point at halftime as the Raiders led 20-19 going into the locker room.
The Lady Wildcats hit the court on fire. Lily Melton added five points to the scoreboard as she hit from the field and made three free throws. Alivia Bowen added three points with a shot in the paint and one from the line. Eleanor Fults drained two shots at the line to put the Lady ‘Cats ahead 29-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Bowen added another four points to the board during the fourth quarter. Az’ja White added two more points with a jump shot outside the paint. Melton and Gibbs both added one point as a last ditch effort.
However, fouls were the Lady ‘Cats demise. As the clock started working against them as they trailed by three, they started fouling to stop the clock. Moore County Lady Raiders drained 11 free throws during the fourth quarter to seal the victory.