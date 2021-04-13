For the second-straight game against Franklin County, Tullahoma was able to plate the first run of the contest. Like last time, it was the Rebelettes that came away victorious as this time they notched an 11-1 six-inning home win Monday over the Lady Wildcats.
The two teams previously met in Tullahoma last Wednesday. The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Franklin County went on to score the 7-1 victory.
This time around, it took until the top of the third inning for Tullahoma to break onto the scoreboard. Carlie Baker was hit by the pitch during her at-bat and scored when Kailyn Farrell reached base on an error.
Franklin County immediately responded and loaded the bases to start the bottom of the third inning. Makayla O’Neal doubled to start the frame, before Morgan Bradford and Emma Owens drew back-to-back walks.
Summer Hill worked a one-out walk of her own to plate O’Neal to even the score at 1. Emily Jenkins followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Bradford to put the Rebelettes in front 2-1.
Amelia Sherrill then was able to reach base on an error during her at-bat. Owens and Hill scored on the play to make it a 4-1 contest.
Franklin County tacked on four more scores in the bottom of the fifth inning to up its lead to 8-1. Alyssa Sherrill led off the frame with a double and Hill reached base on an error. Both runners scored when Amelia hammered a double into center field to make it a 6-1 ballgame.
Jayln Brewer reached on a two-out error that allowed Amelia to score. Before the inning concluded, Brewer was able to score on a passed ball to give the Rebelettes an 8-1 lead.
After holding Tullahoma scoreless in the top of the sixth inning, Franklin County put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Alyssa powered a solo home run to lead off the inning to make it a 9-1 contest.
Jenkins then reached on a one-out single, but was out at second base as Amelia reached on a fielder’s choice. Carissa Montgomery was hit by the pitch in her at-bat. Both she and Amelia scored when Brewer reached on an error to end the contest.
Alyssa got the start and the win in the circle for Franklin County. In six innings, she allowed an unearned run, three hits, a walk and she additionally struck out eight batters.
Katy Bean took the loss for Tullahoma. In five innings, she surrendered eight runs, four of which were earned, on six hits and four walk, while she additionally struck out three batters.
Zaylan Spinner tossed .2 of an inning for the Lady Wildcats. She allowed three runs, one of which was earned and two hits.
Tullahoma (0-8, 0-7) is next scheduled to host Columbia on Wednesday, before welcoming in Coffee County on Monday. First pitch on both days is scheduled for 6 p.m.