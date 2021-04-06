Tullahoma had a chance for early runs Monday, but just couldn’t plate a run. Instead, Lincoln County responded with 11 runs in the bottom half of the first frame and ran away with a 15-0 home win in three innings.
Carlie Baker and Erin Douglas opened play with a back-to-back singles in the bottom of the first inning for the Lady Wildcats. Baker and Douglas were both able to reach a base with a passed ball still with no outs in the inning.
However, Caroline Nix grounded into a fielder’s choice, as Baker was out at home trying to score. With outs in the inning, Alena Martin singled into center field, and Douglas moved to third base. Tullahoma couldn’t find a way to get Douglas across home plate as Emeri Saunders struck out to end the Lady Wildcat’s scoring threat.
That would be the final opportunity for Tullahoma to get some runs as the Lady Wildcats were retired in order in each of the next two innings.
After getting out of the top half of the first frame unscathed, Josie Hall put Lincoln County in front with an RBI triple. Hallie Meeks and Breanna Haislip both plated a run with an RBI double to make it a 3-0 contest.
Abby Flynt then reached on an error and she and Haislip both scored when Paisley Cowley ripped a double into center field. Lincoln County loaded the bases with a walk and a single in the next at-bats, before Carlie Mills hammered a double into left field to make it a 7-0 ballgame.
Kylie Reese then added a two-run single to up the score to 9-0. Hall then hit a sacrifice fly, while Haislip reached on an error that allowed another run to score to put the Lady Falcons up 11-0.
Lincoln County added another run in the bottom of the second inning to make it a 12-0 contest. Cowley scored the lone run for the Lady Falcons on a passed ball.
With a double-digit lead already built, Lincoln County put the game away with three more runs in the bottom of the third inning. Haislip hit an RBI single, while Kelsey Posey drove in a run with a base knock of her own. Mills added the final run of the game after singing into left field to bring home Cowley.
Haislip got the start in the circle for Lincoln County and in three innings, she allowed three hits and struck out three batters.
Katy Bean started the game for Tullahoma and in .1 of an inning, she surrendered nine runs, eight of which were earned. She also gave up seven hits and walked a batter.
Zaylan Spinner tossed the final 2.2 innings for Tullahoma and surrendered six runs, four of which were earned. She also allowed eight hits and struck out a batter.
Tullahoma (0-6, 0-5) is next scheduled to host Franklin County on Wednesday, before welcoming in Lawrence County on Thursday. First pitch on both days is scheduled for 6 p.m.