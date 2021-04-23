With back-to-back losses this week, the Lady Wildcats dropped to 0-12 on the season, first falling at Shelbyville 10-0 Wednesday before getting beat Thursday by Lawrence County at home 12-0.
Tullahoma had just three hits in its loss to Lawrence County, and they all came in the bottom of the fifth inning already down 12-0. Emeri Saunders, Lacee Barbeau and Zaylan Spinner all reached on a single to load the bases with two outs in the frame.
However, the game ended shortly in the next at-bat. Delani Geralds grounded out for Tullahoma, and Lawrence County notched the run-rule victory.
Ella Hillhouse got the scoring started early for Lawrence County with a triple to lead off the game. Madison Tidwell followed with a base hit and later scored on a fielder’s choice to give Lawrence County a 2-0 edge. Tidwell had three hits in her four at-bats, including hitting a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning.
Lawrence County went on to add a run in each the second and third innings to extend its lead to 4-0. The visitors followed with five more scores in the fourth inning and then put the game away with three more runs in the fifth. Tullahoma committed five errors in the loss.
Samantha Staggs got the win in the circle for Lawrence County and tossed 3.1 innings. She allowed a walk and struck out five batters.
Adeline Land tossed the final 1.2 innings for Lawrence County. She surrendered a walk, three hits and additionally struck out two batters.
Katy Bean got the start for Tullahoma and took the loss. In four innings, she allowed nine runs, eight of which were earned on 11 hits and a walk. Bean additionally struck out two batters.
Spinner threw the final inning for THS. She allowed three unearned runs on two hits.
A day earlier in Shelbyville, Tullahoma once again only managed to combine for three hits in the losing effort to the Eaglettes. Erin Douglas had two of those hits for the Lady Wildcats, while Carlie Baker added a single and a walk. Katy Bean also boarded base on balls in the contest.
Shelbyville grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Hannah Burks hit an RBI double into right field to put her team up 1-0.
The Eaglettes added one run in the second inning and two more scores in the third frame before exploding for six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Tullahoma committed six errors in the loss, including two in the fourth inning.
Kate McKarney, Burks, Evie Winfrey and Alyvia Smith all had two hits for the Eaglettes. Burks, Kaydence Rippy and Smith all drove in a pair of runs for Shelbyville.
Burks also recorded the win in the circle for the Eaglettes. In five innings, she allowed three hits and a pair of walks, while she additionally struck out four batters.
Spinner took the loss for the Lady Wildcats. In three innings, she allowed 10 runs, six of which were earned on nine hits and a walk. She additionally struck out a batter.
Bean tossed the final inning for Tullahoma and allowed just a hit.
The Lady Wildcats (0-12, 0-11) were scheduled to take part in the Coffee County Classic in Manchester. Tullahoma was slated to face Cascade on Friday before taking on Cheatham on Saturday. As of press time, the results of those contests were unavailable.
Tullahoma will next host Lincoln County on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.