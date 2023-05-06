The TMS Lady Wildcats softball team had their season come to an end in the conference tournament Wednesday with a 9-0 loss in Warren County.
Tullahoma was able to win their first round game Monday 20-7 over Whitthorne. They dominated the game winning by the run rule in the 4th inning. They took the lead in the 1st and never trailed. Anzley Holloway pitched the entire game and only gave up four hits. Only four of the seven runs scored were earned. At the plate the Lady ‘Cats had a great time. They tallied 10 hits and walked 11 times in less than four full innings. Brinley Gillam, Kaylee Casselman, and Holloway all walked two times. Juliana Ites and Kayleigh Campbell were the only girls with two hits. Samantha Johnson walked the game off with a single up the middle that scored Gillam and Gena Hickerson.
The Lady Wildcats just could not get it going in Warren County. They only had two hits and one walk, but they struck out four times. On defense they struggled, committing three errors that allowed for five unearned runs.
Tullahoma finished the regular season with a 3-11 record. They totaled 80 runs in the 14 regular season games. They allowed 135 runs in those games, but only 83 of them were earned. Errors allowed for 52 unearned runs to score. They lost three of their games after having a lead.