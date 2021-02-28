It took until 33 seconds left in the first half for Tullahoma to get on the scoreboard and the Lady Wildcats could never battle back, losing to Coffee County 39-26 in Friday’s District 8-AAA Title Game in Manchester.
Kailyn Farrell netted Tullahoma’s lone basket of the first half, coming on a breakaway steal. Coffee County would take an 18-2 lead into halftime, and held a 28-12 advantage heading into the final period of play.
Tullahoma tried to answer back in the fourth quarter with runs, but the Lady Raiders had an answer every time and continued to hold a double-digit lead until the final buzzer sounded. Both the Lady Wildcats and Coffee County will get to host games during the first round of the Region 4-AAA Tournament this Monday.
Coffee County will host Rockvale, while Tullahoma will take on Riverdale. Tipoff for both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. and tickets must be pre-purchased using the GoFan app.
During Friday’s district title matchup, the game plan on the defensive side of the ball was simple for Tullahoma – force the ball out of Bella Vinson’s hands. For the majority of the contest, that strategy seemed to work and the Lady Raider forward was held to just 13 points, six of which came in the final two quarters.
However, a sluggish start on the offensive end doomed Tullahoma. Coffee County netted just 10 points, but was able to shut out the Lady Wildcats in the first quarter.
Chloe Gannon connected on the first basket for the Lady Raiders, before Elli Chumley added a field goal of her own. Alivia Reel followed with a 3-pointer, while Vinson ended the first quarter with the final three points for Coffee County.
Reel added another 3-pointer in the second quarter. Vinson later added another basket, while Emma Fulks hit a free throw to give the Lady Raiders a 16-0 lead with 1:24 remaining in the first half.
Farrell got Tullahoma on the scoreboard after creating a turnover that led to an easy basket. Seconds later, Vinson added the final basket and gave Coffee County an 18-2 lead heading into halftime.
Two minutes into the second half, Farrell got the scoring for the Lady Wildcats after making a basket while getting fouled. Farrell went on to make the free throw to trim her team’s deficit down to 18-5.
Coffee County thwarted any momentum that Tullahoma may have had and followed with an 8-4 run. Gannon and Chumley each scored four points during that stretch to give the Lady Raiders a 26-9 advantage with 1:56 left in the third quarter.
Liv Bowen then knocked down a 3-pointer for Tullahoma on the opposite end of the floor. However, Chumley added a pair of free throws to give Coffee County a 28-12 lead heading into the final period of play.
Lily Melton hit the first basket of the fourth quarter to cut Tullahoma’s deficit to 28-14. However, Coffee County went on a quick 6-0 run to open a 32-14 advantage with 3:59 left in the contest.
Tullahoma outscored Coffee County 12-7 before the final buzzer sounded. Lucy Nutt buried a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Wildcats, while Farrell added four points and Bowen hit a basket.
Farrell led Tullahoma in scoring with 11 points, while Bowen finished her night with seven points. Nutt tallied six points, while Melton added two points.
Coffee County was led by Vinson who netted 13 points, while Gannon put up 10 points. Chumley added nine points, while Reel scored six points and Fulks hit a free throw.