The Tullahoma High School girls’ soccer team hosted Lawrence County Tues, Sep. 12 for their third district game and won 9-0.
The Lady ‘Cats were wearing camo uniforms, since they were having Military and First Responders Night.
Tullahoma dominated Lawrence County, the ball was in their attacking zone for the entire first half. They did not allow a single shot in the half and had a 2-0 lead at the break. Gracie Martin scored the first goal for the Lady Wildcats by knocking the ball in off of the corner kick from Leah Fogarty. Two Tullahoma players earned a hat trick, Catelynn Ballard and McLayne Bobo. Ballard had an extra goal to total four on the night. Bobo finished her hat trick by scoring the mercy rule walk-off goal. Avery Sisk scored the other goal for the Lady ‘Cats. Fogarty tallied a second assist to lead the team with two. Faith Vincent, Lexi Chamblee and Bobo also had assists during the match.
Tuesday was a good bounce back for Tullahoma, coming off of their first loss on the season last Thu, Sep. 7 in Franklin County 3-1. It was a tough night for the team, they started really well but their youth was evident. Bobo scored a goal within the first 10 minutes after she beat a defenders and then won the one-on-one with the Lady Rebels’ goalkeeper. They made some unusual mistakes and decisions that help Franklin County score two goals in the last six minutes of the first half and a third goal within the first five minutes of the second half. The Lady ‘Cats had some good opportunities in the first half, there was another one-on-one that the keeper made a good save on and a chance to score from a corner kick that they did not capitalize on.
Tullahoma travelled to Crossville to face off with Stone Memorial on Thursday, but the results were not available at the time of print. The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Tuesday when they host Central Magnet for a district matchup. The match will begin at 6 p.m.