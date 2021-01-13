Tullahoma fell behind 4-0, but from that point, the Lady Wildcats dominated the remainder of Tuesday night’s matchup and secured a 71-54 home win over Summit.
The Lady Wildcats were originally scheduled to host Columbia. However, due to COVID-19 issues for the Lady Lions, that game has been postponed until Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.
After trailing 4-0 early into Tuesday’s matchup, Tullahoma went on to outscore Summit 18-6 the remainder of the opening quarter. Lucy Nutt and Kailyn Farrell netted 15 points for the Lady Wildcats in the opening period.
Nutt scored eight points for Tullahoma, knocking down four field goals. Farrell added seven points for the Lady Wildcats, hitting three shots and then added a free throw. Liv Bowen added a 3-pointer for Tullahoma before the first quarter ended.
With 48 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Summit trimmed its deficit down to 25-19 after Jaidyn Ramzy knocked down a basket. However, McKenna Buckner followed with a pair of 3-pointers in the final seconds of the first half, to give Tullahoma a 31-19 advantage heading into halftime.
The Lady Wildcats kept that momentum in the third quarter and opened the second half on a 13-5 run. Nutt netted six points during that stretch for Tullahoma, while Buckner added two points and Farrell added a 3-pointer.
Nutt went on to add three more points for the Lady Wildcats in the third quarter. Bowen and Lily Melton each added a basket of their own to put Tullahoma in front 51-34 entering the final period of play.
Farrell did the bulk of the scoring for the Lady Wildcats in the fourth quarter as she scored 11 points, seven of which came from the free-throw line. Buckner added four points for Tullahoma in the final quarter, while Nutt added three points. Eleanor Fults added a bucket of her own to seal the victory for the Lady Wildcats.
Nutt led Tullahoma in scoring after she finished her night with 24 points. Farrell added 21 points for the Lady Wildcats, while Buckner netted 14 points.
Bowen put up five points for Tullahoma, while Az’Ja White hit a 3-pointers. Melton and Fults each tallied two points for the Lady Wildcats.
Tullahoma (8-6, 2-1) was scheduled to host Shelbyville on Friday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Lady Wildcats are next slated to travel to Coffee County on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.