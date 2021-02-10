The 3-pointer was the weapon of choice for Tullahoma for much of Monday’s 33-29 road win over Shelbyville.
In fact, 21 of the Lady Wildcats’ first 25 points came on three-point plays. Oddly enough though, it was back-to-back buckets inside the paint and four free throws that allowed Tullahoma to hang on for the victory.
After the Lady Wildcats led the majority of the contest, Shelbyville came storming back in the fourth quarter. With 3:25 remaining on the clock, Kelsey Harden buried a 3-pointer to put the Eaglettes in front 26-25.
Less than a minute later, Tullahoma reclaimed the lead after Lucy Nutt was able to bury a contested shot near the goal with 2:37 left in the contest. Nearly two minutes later, Nutt was able to get off a layup to give Tullahoma a 29-26 advantage with 40 seconds remaining on the clock.
Eight seconds later, Shelbyville trimmed its deficit by a little bit as Lilly Brown hit one of two free-throw attempts. However, Kailyn Farrell extended Tullahoma’s advantage and hit two shots from the charity stripe to give her team a 31-27 advantage.
Shelbyville didn’t go away quietly and Brown hit a basket with 6.2 seconds left on the clock, trimming the score to 31-29. Nutt put the game away for the Lady Wildcats after sinking a pair of free throws with just 3.9 seconds left in the contest.
Tullahoma grabbed the lead early after Farrell knocked down a 3-pointer 27 seconds into Monday’s contest. McKenna Buckner and Nutt both added a 3-ball of their own and with 4:54 left in the first period, the Lady Wildcats held a 9-2 advantage.
Shelbyville rallied and with 2:58 remaining in the opening period, it cut its deficit down to 9-8. Liv Bowen added the final points of the period and hit a pair of free throws to give Tullahoma an 11-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
Offense was extremely limited in the second period as both teams combined for seven points. Bowen hit a field goal for Tullahoma. Nutt later added a basket while being fouled and then hit the ensuing free throw to put Tullahoma up 16-10 heading into halftime.
Bowen once again struck from points, this time from beyond the arc to give Tullahoma a 19-10 advantage with seven minutes left in the third quarter. Nutt added the only points for the Lady Wildcats after she hit a 3 to put her team up 22-17 at the end of the third period.
Morgan Carr buried an early 3-pointer for Tullahoma in the third quarter to put her team up 25-19. Shelbyville countered with seven-straight points, to grab its brief lead, before the Lady Wildcats sealed the victory.
Nutt led Tullahoma in scoring and put up 15 points in the victory. Bowen added seven points, while Farrell scored five points. Carr and Buckner rounded out the scoring for the Lady Wildcats after both netted three points.
Monday’s win came after the Lady Wildcats dominated in a 48-33 win at Columbia this past Friday night.
During that contest, Tullahoma gained control early and never looked back in the victory. By the end of the first period, the Lady Wildcats pulled ahead 11-4.
Both Farrell and Bowen scored four points in the opening period for Tullahoma. Buckner also added a 3-pointer for the Lady Wildcats in the first quarter.
That lead swelled in the second quarter, as Tullahoma netted 12 more points before halftime. Both Farrell and Nutt scored four points in the period. Buckner and Eleanor Fults added two points as the Lady Wildcats led 23-9 at halftime.
Nutt added another six points in the third quarter to help give her team a 34-21 lead heading into the final period of play. Bowen knocked down a 3-pointer in the third quarter, while Buckner added a basket.
Bowen then netted five more points in the fourth quarter to help her team seal the victory. Farrell added four points, while Buckner scored three points and Nut added a basket.
Farrell, Bowen and Nutt all led Tullahoma in scoring after each put up 12 points. Buckner also added double figures and tallied 10 points, while Fults rounded out the scoring for the Lady Wildcats with two points.
Tullahoma (15-7, 9-2) is scheduled to close out the regular season Thursday at home against Coffee County. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.