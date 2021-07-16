The Lady Wildcats have their eyes on gaining “the hardware” back from Coffee County this season as they resumed preparation for the 2021 season following dead period this week.
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats finished last season with a 6-4-1 record, ending their season against Nolensville with a 6-1 loss.
With a more experienced team this year, Coach Richie Chadwick is planning for a season of growth as his players train in the heat at East Middle School.
“This year will be a year of learning our system, a year of maturation, getting stronger, and faster. And hopefully this year we won’t have to worry about all the pauses. Last year we lost three weeks of soccer just because of competition that couldn’t play,” Coach Richie Chadwick said of COVID issues that haunted the 2020 season.
Last year the Lady Wildcats lost the Coffee Cup in Manchester with a 2-4 fall to the Red Raiders. Coach Chadwick and many of the players are looking forward to the big game.
“The Coffee County game is always on our radar because of the significance of the rivalry,” the coach said.
The players on the Lady Wildcat squad join their coach in being excited at the prospect of the cross-county rivalry.
Senior Amy Johnson said, “I’m mainly looking forward to the Coffee County game.”
With Coffee County not being a district match-up, the Coffee Cup always has a high possibility to go into a shootout. TSSAA rules does not permit that non-district games to have overtime, so if the game is tied when regulation time expires, the teams go into a shootout to determine a winner.
There will be other challenges on their schedule aside from the Coffee County rivalry game. While dropping some from the district schedule, new foes have emerged.
“We lost Nolensville, but we still have Page and we still have Central Magnet,” Coach Chadwick said.
Coach Chadwick is looking to his team to give him, “heart, commitment, and initiative,” throughout this season.
The Lady Wildcat’s season will begin with a home matchup against Lincoln County on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.
In the meantime, the squad will play host to a youth soccer clinic July 18-20 at the East Middle School field from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per player with discounts for families with more than one camper. The camp is limited to Tullahoma City School students or city residents. Campers must be kindergarten through 5th grade. Register at camp opening. For info call Coach Chadwick at 931-454-2625.