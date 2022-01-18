The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats didn’t even let their opponents break double digits this past week as they trounced the Marshall County Tigerettes on the hardwood by a lopsided score of 55-7.
Eleanor Fults led the Lady ‘Cats to victory with 16 points and started off at the opening tip as she worked her way into the paint for four points before she drained a 3-pointer to put the ‘Cats ahead 7-0 just moments into the game. Alivia Bowen stepped back behind the line and chalked up three points for the Wildcats from way downtown. Lucy Nutt joined the long range shooting club in the first as she also drained a 3-pointer. She then went inside as she charged to the basket for a pair of field goals. The offensive barrage left the Lady Wildcats with a 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Tullahoma pressed on to score another 14 points in the second quarter. Fults drained two 3-pointers to increase the Wildcats lead. Bowen and Morgan Carr drove to the basket for two points each. Nyjah Gibbs worked her way into the paint for two points. Gibbs took to the line for two more points for the Lady ‘Cats. The Tigerettes trailed 31-3 at halftime after failing to make even one field goal in the second, instead settling for a single point from the charity stripe.
During the second half, the younger Lady Wildcats got some time on the court. However, the starters got their final baskets before giving way to the bench players. Carr and Fults both drained a 3-pointer to increase the Wildcats lead. Alivia Bowen and Gibbs drove to the basket for two each. Sophomore Alaisha Bowen and freshman Isabella Lidstrom worked their way to the basket to chalk up two each. Alaisha Bowen added another five points to the board with a 3-pointer and another shot in the paint. The Wildcats dominated and led 50-7 going into the final frame.
The Lady Wildcats cooled off during the fourth quarter, but still put points on the board. Alaisha Bowen added another four points in the paint, and Lidstrom made one free throw to end the game.
The Lady Wildcats will travel to Page High School Friday Jan. 21. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. The girls are undefeated in district play after dispatching Spring Hill.
