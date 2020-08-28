With a pair of wins this week, Tullahoma stayed undefeated through two weeks of the season, upping its record to 5-0 on the year.
The Lady Wildcats opened their week Tuesday with a road trip to Marshall County where they won in four sets. A day later, Tullahoma followed that by beating Franklin County at home in four sets.
In their District 11-AA opener, the Lady Wildcats notched a 25-18 in the opening game over Marshall County. Tullahoma followed with a more dominant effort in the second set, wining 25-11. The Lady Tigers rallied for a 26-24 in the third set, before THS closed out the match with a 25-13 victory in the fourth game.
At home on Wednesday, Tullahoma notched a first set victory over Franklin County, winning 25-18. After the Lady Wildcats grabbed a 17-7 advantage, Franklin County put an 8-2 rally together, closing its deficit to 19-15. Tullahoma went on to score six of the final nine points of the opening game to grab the 1-0 edge in the match.
The second set featured another tight battle between the teams. The Lady Wildcats were able to grab a 16-13 near the midpoint of the matchup; however, that lead wouldn’t last. Franklin County went on to score 12 of final 16 points in the second game, earning a 25-20 set victory, tying the match at 1.
Franklin County sustained that momentum in the third set, and led the majority of the match as the teams continued to battle back-and-forth. Tullahoma tied the third game at 16 and went on to pick up the 25-20 victory in the third game.
Emma Thomas had a pair of kills during that final stretch of the third set for Tullahoma, while Anna Chamblee added one of her own. Mikalah Sims added an ace to give the Lady Wildcats a 2-1 lead in the match.
Tullahoma grabbed the early lead in the fourth game, and was able to hang on to that, pulling ahead 20-14 late in the ballgame. The Lady Wildcats and Franklin County split the final 10 points of the matchup, as THS notched the 25-19 match-clinching win. Thomas and Azja White each had a kill in the final part of Wednesday’s matchup.
Tullahoma was scheduled to host Central Magnet last Thursday. However, that game was postponed and will be made up at a later date.
The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to have four matches this week. Tullahoma will host White County on Monday, before heading to Spring Hill on Tuesday. THS will then host Coffee County on Wednesday, before traveling to Nolensville on Thursday. On each day, the varsity matchups are scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.
TMS Lady ‘Cats notch wins
While the THS volleyball team secured wins this week, so did the TMS volleyball team as it moved to 5-2 on the regular season.
The Lady Wildcats most recently split a doubleheader at White County on Thursday. Tullahoma won the first match in three sets, before falling in the second match, also in three sets.
Tullahoma opened the first game in McMinnville with a 25-16 win Monday. The Lady Wildcats followed that effort with a dominating 25-8 victory to close out the match.
A day later, Tullahoma earned a little revenge with a victory over Coffee County. Earlier this season, Coffee County defeated the Lady Wildcats in three sets in Manchester.
On Wednesday, Tullahoma opened the match with 25-19 victory to take control early. Coffee County was able to split the match with a second set win, downing TMS 25-19. In the final game, Tullahoma scored the match win after notching a 15-11 victory.
Tullahoma is scheduled to host South Middle School on Tuesday, before heading to North Middle School on Thursday. Matches are scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m.