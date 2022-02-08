The Tullahoma Lady Wildcat wrestling team didn’t just make school history, they made national history. The Lady Wildcats participated in the first ever sanctioned girls state duals state championships.
The Lady Wildcats drew a tough opponent and were pitted against Rossview High School and lost in the first round 54-12, but battled in the third place bout to lose by one point, 33-32.
The Lady Wildcats started off taking on girls wrestling powerhouse Rossview. Tullahoma struggled to score against the Lady Hawks. Izzy Hovater and Amiya Taylor-Hill were pinned by their Rossview opponents in the first period giving Rossview a quick 12-0 lead. Isabel Petty lasted all three periods, but lost 5-3. Brittney Meneses was pinned in the first period. Whitney Hill and Payton Agnell were pinned in the second period. Laken Potter was the first Lady Wildcat to get her hand raised. Potter pinned her opponent in the second period to put six points on the board. Tullahoma trailed 33-6 at that point.
Emma Brown pinned her opponent in the third period to put another six on the board. The Lady ‘Cats were still behind 33-12. Natalie Turpin lost by a7-0 decision. Zoe Holly, Olivia Hogan, and Shelby Hall all were pinned by their opponents to conclude the match.
Tullahoma was given a rematch against the Cleveland Lady Raiders for the third place bout. Taylor-Hill fell to her opponent in the first 30 seconds of her match. Petty outscored her opponent 15-0 for a technical fall. The Lady Raiders were leading 6-5 early. Meneses was pinned by her opponent in the first period. Agnell pinned her opponent in the first period for six team points. Potter recorded a pin in the second period. The Lady ‘Cats led 17-12 at the mid-point of the match. Prudence Peterson fell to her opponent in the first period. Brown pinned her opponent to keep the lead. Turpin lost by a 6-3 decision. The Wildcats still held a 23-21 lead going down the stretch.
Aloura Nichols lasted all three periods and won by a 7-6 decision. Hogan was given six forfeit points to put the Lady ‘Cats ahead 32-21. However, Hall and Hovater fell to their opponents in the first period to give Cleveland a 33-32 victory.
As a team, the Lady Wildcats wrapped up their season, but the team will take the mat again at Stone Memorial High School on Saturday, Feb. 18 for region individuals. Wrestlers who place that day will advance to state individuals which will be held at Williamson County Expo Center.