Holding just a 46-40 edge heading into the fourth quarter Monday, Tullahoma held Columbia to just 10 points in the final period of play to in order to capture a 61-50 district win.
The Lady Wildcats led off the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run to open up a 54-42 advantage with 3:45 remaining in the contest. Morgan Carr netted three points during that stretch for Tullahoma, while Kailyn Farrell and Eleanor Fults both added two points. Lucy Nutt hit a free throw to help give her team the 12-point advantage.
Columbia twice cut its deficit down to nine points during the final minutes of play. However, Tullahoma was able to thwart any comeback attempt by knocking down free throws in the final minutes of play.
After leading 14-8 following one quarter, the Lady Wildcats began to increase its advantage and netted 19 points in the second period. Kailyn Farrell, Nutt and Liv Bowen each scored five points for Tullahoma during that second quarter.
Lily Melton and Carr both added two points to help give their team a 33-22 edge at halftime.
For the majority of the third quarter, Tullahoma held a double-digit lead over the Lady Lions. However, Columbia rallied to cut it to a six-point contest at halftime. Just before the buzzer sounded, Josie Parks knocked down a 3-pointer for Columbia to make it a 46-40 contest heading into the fourth quarter.
Tullahoma saw three players finish double figures and was led by Carr who put up 19 points in the victory. Farrell added 16 points for the Lady Wildcats, while Nutt scored 13 points.
Bowen also netted six points for Tullahoma, while Fults added five points. Melton rounded out the scoring for the Lady Wildcats with two points.
Monday’s victory was the second-straight win for Tullahoma. Prior to taking on Columbia, the Lady Wildcats hosted and defeated Franklin County 71-38 on Friday.
After a tight first quarter that saw Tullahoma take a 14-8 lead, the Lady Wildcats put up 22 points in the second quarter to take control of the matchup. Tullahoma opened the second period on an 11-1 run and took a 36-19 advantage into halftime.
Nutt netted eight points in the second period for the Lady Wildcats, while Carr added five points. Farrell went on to add four points for Tullahoma, while Nyjah Gibbs and Fults both scored two points and Melton hit a free throw.
The Lady Wildcats went on to add 13 more points in the third quarter, and led 49-30 heading into the final period of play. McKenna Buckner put up five points in the third quarter and Farrell added four points. Nutt then scored three points, while Fults hit a free throw.
Tullahoma had five players combine for 22 points in the fourth quarter to go on to seal the victory. Carr led the Lady Wildcats with seven points in the period, while Fulton scored five points. Gibbs and Nutt each tallied four points in the final quarter, while Cara Mayes hit a basket.
Just like Monday, Tullahoma had three players reach double figures, this time Nutt led the Lady Wildcats with 17 points. Carr finished her night with 14 points and Farrell added 13 points.
Fults put up eight points for the Lady Wildcats, while Buckner scored seven points and Gibbs followed with six points. Liv Bowen added three points, while Mayes netted two points and Melton hit a free throw.
The Lady Wildcats (11-7, 5-2) were scheduled to host Lincoln County on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
Tullahoma is next scheduled to host Lawrence County on Feb. 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.