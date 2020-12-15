In a game where Tullahoma didn’t particularly shoot the ball well and had several turnovers, the Lady Wildcats were still able to grind out an important district win, and notched a 50-44 victory at Lincoln County Friday.
Tullahoma improved to 5-2 on the season but more importantly it moved to 2-0 in the District 8-AAA standings. The Lady Wildcats are trying to find games to play the remainder of the week. However, as of press time, their next scheduled contest is a Jan. 5 home game against Cascade. Tipoff of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Tullahoma grabbed the early advantage against Lincoln County and led 14-10 after one quarter. Lucy Nutt drained a pair of 3-pointers in the opening period, while Eleanor Fults and Kailyn Farrell each added three points for Tullahoma. Sierra Neese added a basket for Tullahoma before the first quarter concluded.
The Lady Wildcats continued to build on their lead and took a 25-16 advantage into halftime. Farrell put up three points in the second period for Tullahoma, while McKenna Buckner, Nutt, Liv Bowen and Fults each hit a basket.
Tullahoma’s offense struggled for points in the third quarter and only put up nine points during the period. Despite the shooting woes, the Lady Wildcats held a 34-28 lead heading into the final period of play.
Farrell netted five points in the third quarter for Tullahoma, while Nutt and Buckner each added two points.
Nutt added six more points to her stat line in the fourth quarter to help lead the Lady Wildcats to the victory. Farrell also put up five points in the final period, including draining a 3-pointer. Morgan Carr added another three for Tullahoma, while Bowen and Buckner each hit a free throw.
Farrell and Nutt lead Tullahoma in scoring as the duo combined for 32 points in the victory. Both Nutt and Farrell each tallied 16 points against Lincoln County.
Buckner and Fults each added five points for the Lady Wildcats. Carr and Bowen finished their night with three points, while Neese rounded out the scoring for Tullahoma