Bouncing back from five-straight losses, Tullahoma concluded this past week with a pair of wins, upping its record to 7-5 on the regular season.
The Lady Wildcats opened this past week by losing a home match to Lawrence County in straight sets on Tuesday. Tullahoma fell 25-15, 25-15 and 25-14, dropping to 5-5 on the season.
A day later, the Lady Wildcats got back in the win column by picking up a road win in three sets at Shelbyville. Tullahoma opened the first set on Wednesday with a 25-13 victory.
Early in the second set, the Lady Wildcats trailed 2-7, but were able to rally and tie the match at 10. Tullahoma controlled the remainder of the second set, on its way to a 25-22 victory.
The Lady Wildcats dominated the final set and opened up an 18-11 advantage. A block from Rachel Prince and kills from Gracie Anderson and Carlie Baker closed out the match with a 25-17 victory for Tullahoma.
At home Thursday, the Lady Wildcats once again picked up a straight-set win, this time against Cannon County. After a block from Emma Thomas, Tullahoma grabbed a 9-8 advantage in the first set, and used that to pull ahead 20-13.
THS recorded five of the final eight points in the opening game, including a kill by Thomas which ended the first set with a 25-16 victory for Tullahoma.
Lexi Livingston led off the second set with back-to-back aces for the Lady Wildcats, before Anderson notched a kill to give their team a 3-0 advantage. Cannon County rallied and tied the match at 5.
Tullahoma followed with a 6-1 run, opening up an 11-6 advantage. Once again, Cannon County rallied, closing its deficit to 15-14.
The Lady Wildcats took control from that point, scoring 10 of the final 13 points of the second set to capture the 25-17 victory. Alivia Bowen had a block for Tullahoma during the final stretch of the second game, while Azja White and Anderson each added a kill.
Anderson added another kill for the Lady Wildcats to start the third set, while Livingston added an ace and Bowen notched a kill to give their team a 3-0 advantage. Cannon County evened the match at 4, and kept the contest close for a little bit and trailed 8-7.
Tullahoma countered with five-straight points to open up a 13-7 advantage. With a 16-11 lead in hand, the Lady Wildcats closed out the match with nine-straight points to seal the victory. Livingston had three aces during that final run, while White added a kill to give THS the 25-11 match-clinching victory.
Tullahoma was scheduled to host a varsity tournament on Saturday. However, as of press time, the result of those contests were unavailable.
The Lady Wildcats are slated to have three matchups next week. Tullahoma will head to Giles County Tuesday, before traveling to Franklin County on Wednesday. THS will then host Marshall County Thursday. On all three days, the varsity matches are scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.