Tullahoma scored the first 18 points during Tuesday’s home opener and went on to dominate in a 73-29 home win over Grundy County.
The Lady Wildcats (2-1) set the tone early with 35 first-quarter points on the offensive end. On the opposite end of the floor, Tullahoma forced the Lady Jackets into nine turnovers and only gave up three points in the opening period.
Charleigh Scott led the Lady Wildcats with 11 points in the first quarter, as she hit three field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. Kailyn Farrell added six points or Tullahoma in the opening period, while McKenna Buckner and Lucy Nutt each scored five points.
Six players got into the scoring column in the second quarter as the Lady Wildcats took a 50-13 advantage into halftime. Cara Mayes led Tullahoma with four points in the second quarter, while Lily Melton knocked down a 3-pointer.
Morgan Carr, Liv Bowen, Nyjah Gibbs and Baylee Buchanan each added two points for THS in the second stanza.
Nutt followed with an eight-point third-quarter outburst to give the Lady Wildcats a commanding 69-21 lead entering the final period of play. Farrell and Carr each drained a 3-pointer, while Buckner also added three points in the third quarter for Tullahoma. Melton added the final basket for THS in the third period.
Tullahoma was held to just four points in the final quarter as a running clock was used the entire period of play. Mayes did all of the scoring for the Lady Wildcats in that fourth quarter, as she knocked down a pair of field goals.
Nutt led Tullahoma in scoring in the victory after putting up 13 points. Scott also added double figures after netting 11 points in the first quarter.
Farrell finished with nine points for the Lady Wildcats, while Buckner and Mayes each tallied eight points. Melton finished her night with five points. Addie Snipes added three points, while Sierra Neese, Bowen, Gibbs and Buchanan each netted two points.
Tullahoma is next scheduled to head to Summertown Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.