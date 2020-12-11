Defense turned into points for Tullahoma and the Lady Wildcats dominated in Tuesday’s district opener, running away with a 65-22 win at Franklin County.
Tuesday’s matchup remained close after one quarter and Tullahoma held just a 12-7 advantage after the first period. Momentum shifted the remainder of the contest and the Lady Wildcats allowed Franklin County to combine for 15 more points the remainder of the contest.
Eleanor Fults led the Lady Wildcats with four points in the first quarter. Live Bowen and Kailyn Farrell each hit a 3-pointer, while Lucy Nutt scored two points before the opening period concluded.
Franklin County connected on just one field goal in the second quarter and trailed 30-10 entering halftime. Madisyn Partin hit the lone basket for the Rebelettes, while Katie Walker added a free throw.
Buckner led Tullahoma in the second quarter with 12 points. The senior guard knocked down three 3-pointers and then added another field goal, before sinking a free throw.
Farrell, Nutt and Fults each added a basket to give Tullahoma its 20-point lead at halftime.
Farrell and Fults combined for 15 points in the third quarter and Tullahoma took a 58-16 advantage into the final period of play. Farrell put up eight points during the third quarter after knocking down three field goals and a pair of free throws. Fults made a 3-pointer and then added four free throws.
Azja White and Buckner each had four points for the Lady Wildcats in the third period. Morgan Carr drained a 3-pointer and Lucy Nutt added a pair of free throws.
With the game all but wrapped up, Tullahoma scored just seven points behind a running clock in the fourth quarter. Lily Melton put up four points for the Lady Wildcats in the final period, while Nyjah Gibbs added a 3-pointer.
Buckner led the Lady Wildcats in scoring in Tuesday’s win, while Farrell and Fults and each added 13 points. Nutt finished her night with six points, while White and Melton put up four points. Gibbs, Carr and Bowen rounded out the scoring for Tullahoma, each netting three points.
The Lady Wildcats (4-1, 1-1) were scheduled to head to Lincoln County Friday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.