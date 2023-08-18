The Tullahoma high school girls’ soccer team opened the season up at Shelbyville Tuesday. JV opened up with a blowout 9-1 victory and the Varsity girls tied 3-3.

The Varsity team did a good job of creating scoring chances in the first part of the game. The Shelbyville goalkeeper made some really good saves. The game was a back and forth match. Both keepers made some one-on-one saves. The Lady ‘Cats were missing a final action like a follow up on a shot, secondary run, or an early shot, which impeded them from scoring more goals. The game was tied at one when they went to the half. Lexi Chamblee scored a goal for Tullahoma off of a corner kick by Avery Sisk. McLayne Bobo scored the second goal on an assist from Greyson Bolle. Sisk scored an unassisted goal on a follow up shot. 

