The Tullahoma high school girls’ soccer team opened the season up at Shelbyville Tuesday. JV opened up with a blowout 9-1 victory and the Varsity girls tied 3-3.
The Varsity team did a good job of creating scoring chances in the first part of the game. The Shelbyville goalkeeper made some really good saves. The game was a back and forth match. Both keepers made some one-on-one saves. The Lady ‘Cats were missing a final action like a follow up on a shot, secondary run, or an early shot, which impeded them from scoring more goals. The game was tied at one when they went to the half. Lexi Chamblee scored a goal for Tullahoma off of a corner kick by Avery Sisk. McLayne Bobo scored the second goal on an assist from Greyson Bolle. Sisk scored an unassisted goal on a follow up shot.
The junior Varsity Lady Wildcats played very good, they had a 4-0 lead at halftime. They added a variety of goals at the start of the second half to ensure a victory. There were six different girls who found the back of the net. Josie Garcia, Lauren Nichols, Brindley Duncan, Beautiful Perkins, Macy Marcel, and Marlee Chessor all scored. Duncan and Marcel both scored twice. The fourth goal scored, was an own goal by Shelbyville. Duncan also added two assist to her stat line on the game. The other girls who got assists were: Abbie Grace Cox, Perkins, and Kylie Mason.
The Varsity Lady ‘Cats followed that up with a 10-1 victory over DeKalb County in their home opener Thursday. Details of the win were not available at time of press. See next issue for recap of the game. The team will be playing at home again on Monday when they host LaVergne, the Varsity game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.