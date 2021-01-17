For the first time in program history, the Tullahoma High School girls bowling team is headed to the TSSAA State Tournament after notching an 18.5-8.5 win Saturday over Bradley Central.
The TSSAA State Tournament is scheduled to get underway on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the Smyrna Bowling Center. No spectators will be allowed at the state tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tullahoma also saw one player qualify as an individual for the state tournament. Lynsey Jackson will get her state tournament underway on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
During Saturday’s sectional win at Bradley Central, the Lady Wildcats set the tempo early, winning five of the six individual matchups in the opening set. Tullahoma added two more points to its score after leading the first game in pins, 962-811, in order to take a 7-1 advantage.
Jackson notched the first win for the Lady Wildcats after she defeated Kat Cross 194-106. Madelyn Hamilton followed with a 162-145 victory over McKenzie Holder, before Rachel Mitchell notched a 152-88 win over Briley Allen. Emilee Hewit added a 200-175 win over Hannah Winters, before Hope Sebourn downed Miah Pritchard 162-112.
Tullahoma added three more individual wins in the second set, while also tying another game. This time, Bradley Central led the second set in pins, 972-953, to cut its deficit down to 10.5-5.5.
Jackson, Mitchell and Hewitt all recorded wins for the Lady Wildcats, while Hamilton and Cross tied at 159. Jackson defeated Olivia Raddish 166-127. Mitchell added a 177-110 over Holder and Hewitt scored a 186-150 win over Pritchard.
Tullahoma and Bradley Central split the individual matchups in the third set. The Lady Wildcats led the final game in pins, 947-920, to open up a 15.5-8.5 advantage. Tullahoma then received the final three points on Saturday after leading the match in pins, 2,862-2,703, to secure the victory.
Jackson recorded the first win in the final set for Tullahoma, after she defeated Raddish 178-117. Hewitt followed with a 214-183 win over Winters while Sebourn scored a 167-144 victory over Pritchard.