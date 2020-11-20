Coming off of a season-opening loss at White County on Tuesday, the Tullahoma High School girls basketball team rebounded with a 68-53 road win at Community on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats (1-1) got the offense rolling early and netted 14 of the first 16 points of the ballgame and held a 14-2 advantage with 4:18 remaining in the first quarter. Five different Tullahoma players got into the scoring column early, led by Kailyn Farrell who netted five points in that span.
Morgan Carr also drained three 3-pointers for the Lady Wildcats in the first quarter to help give her team a 25-15 edge heading into the second period.
Tullahoma and Community split the first 12 points of the second quarter. From there, the Lady Wildcats closed out the first half on a 12-3 run and took a 43-24 advantage into halftime.
Farrell led Tullahoma with five points in the second quarter, while Carr added four points.
Out of the break, the Lady Wildcats struggled to get the offense going and were held to just six points in the third quarter. McKenna Buckner put up the first basket in the third period, while Lucy Nutt scored the only other third-quarter field goal for Tullahoma. Farrell added a pair of free throws to help give her team a 49-34 advantage heading into the final period of play.
Eleanor Fults knocked down a 3-pointer for the Lady Wildcats to start the fourth quarter to put her team in front 51-34. With a large lead, Tullahoma rested its starters. However, Community rallied and cut its deficit down to 62-51 with 1:12 remaining on the clock.
Tullahoma reinserted its starters and closed the game on a 6-2 run to notch the victory. Farrell put up four points during that span, while Lucy Nutt added a pair of free throws.
Farrell led Tullahoma with 16 points in the victory. Carr added 13 points in the win, while Fults scored nine points.
Buckner added eight points for the Lady Wildcats, while Liv Bowen scored seven points and Nutt put up six points. Sierra Neese finished with four points, while Charleigh Scott and Addie Snipes both scored two points and Lily Melton hit a free throw.
Tullahoma is next scheduled to host Grundy County Tuesday with tipoff set for 6 p.m. Fans can pre-purchase their tickets into Tuesday’s game by going to the GoFan app.