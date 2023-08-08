The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats volleyball team opened regular season play with a win over Community 2-0 and followed it up with another 2-0 win over Flintville.
Against Community the Lady Wildcats won 13 of the first 18 points in the opening set. Addison Merritt was first in order to serve for Tullahoma who controlled serve to begin the game. She opened the game for the Lady ‘Cats by getting the first four points, before Community got their first point. Tullahoma immediately took control back, Kayleigh Campbell gave them their 6th point off of her serve. The Viqueens from Community made a push back to try and get back in the set, winning four straight points to make it 6-5. The run was followed by the Lady Wildcats taking the next eight points to make it 13-5. The run happened while Emily Bell served. Community grabbed three points after that to shrink their deficit to five, making it 13-8. Tullahoma took the next two points giving them a seven point lead. The Viqueens took the next point making it 15-9, before the Lady ‘Cats took a commanding 20-9 lead thanks to the service of Joslynn Lidstrom. Community tried to make a comeback as they scored four straight points to make it 20-13, but they could not keep it going. Genia Stephens, the libero, served to give Tullahoma their 22nd and 23rd points of the set. The Viqueens got one more point before they were finished off, with the final score of set one 25-14. Tullahoma picked up here they left off of in the second set, taking 21 of the first 23 points. Community didn’t give up, as they battled for three of the next four points. It was just too late and Tullahoma grabbed the last three points of the match and won the second set by a score of 25-5.
The Lady ‘Cats followed up season opening win with another home game against Flintville. They quickly took control of the first set, winning six of the first eight points. After trading service control a few times Tullahoma finally put it together and won five straight points to take a commanding lead in set one. They traded control of serve a couple more times, leaving the score at 23-12. Tullahoma then kept Flintville for winning a point with serve control and with Campbell serving the Lady ‘Cats won the next point and the first set.
Flintville won the first point of set two and then the back-and-fourth began. Tullahoma took the next three points, followed by Flintville taking the next two making it 3-3. The Lady Bobcats took two of the next three, at that point the Lady Wildcats took seven straight to take a 11-5 lead. The two teams traded serve control again, before the Lady Bobcats won four straight with control of service to make it 12-11. Tullahoma grabbed two of the three next points to make it 14-12. The Lady Wildcats took three straight points before giving up two consecutive points. Flintville won three of the next five points, to make the score 19-15. Then Tullahoma was able to win five of the following six points making it 24-16. The Bobcats won two straight points, cutting the deficit to five. The Lady Wildcats won their last point right after that to win the second set 25-19 and win the match 2-0.