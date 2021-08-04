Tullahoma Wildcats golf team is off to a shotgun start to their 2021 season. The team ended their preseason on a high note at the James C. Invitational and continued excelling through their first district match.
While on their home course during the James C. Invitational, the Wildcats found the green and succeeded in record-breaking fashion.
The Lady Wildcats showed out on the fairway taking first overall, achieving a score of 137 and setting a new tournament record by shooting -7 under par.
Tullahoma High School senior, Mallory TeVrucht, scored a 68 for a -4 under par, earning her at first in the competition. Trailing right behind TeVrucht, was junior Gracie Hicks who shot a 69 for a -3 under par.
TeVrucht and Hicks both brought home hardware.
On the boys team, senior Chase Wiley brought home bronze after shooting a 76. The boy’s team placed 5th among seven other schools.
The Tullahoma golf team opened up their season with a match at Willow Brook in Manchester on Aug. 2. The girls dominated again, placing first while the boys placed second.
Photos courtesy of Zach Birdsong.