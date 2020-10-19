Tullahoma dropped its opening match during the District 11-AA Tournament last Saturday, losing 6-1 at Nolensville.
In a typical year, that loss would have meant that Tullahoma’s season is over. However, due to COVID-19 and 2020 being unique, the Lady Wildcats will be able to play more matches, as they qualified for an extended season.
After reaching out to the state offices, THS Head Coach Richie Chadwick was told that Tullahoma was granted the opportunity to continue up to two more weeks of play. The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to play at Giles County this Tuesday night, with play getting underway at 4:15 p.m.
Tullahoma is hopeful to pick up at least one more home match before their extended season concludes. As of press time, the Lady Wildcats only had the Giles County matchup on their schedule.
During Saturday’s district finale, Tullahoma evened the score early after Anna Parker netted the Lady Wildcats first goal. The score started after Adriana Escamilla was able to gain possession on the right side of the field, and fire to Amy Johnson inside the middle of the field. Johnson then laid off a pass to Parker, who fired off a shot from 25 yards out to even the contest at one with 31:38 left in the first half.
However, Tullahoma wasn’t able to sustain that momentum and Nolensville went on to score five-straight goals to run away with the victory. The Lady Knights took a 4-1 halftime lead, before adding two quick second-half scores.
Nolensville was upended in Tuesday’s district semifinal, losing to Central Magnet in PKs. The end of regulation saw the teams tied at one, but even the PKs needed overtime. In the sixth round, Central Magnet was able to outlast the Lady Knights 5-4, in order to notch the 2-1 victory.
Central Magnet went on win the district tournament, beating Page 1-0.
Tullahoma saw five players be named to the District 11-AA soccer team, led by Anna Claire Hargrove, who was named the district’s Defender of the Year. First team all-district members included Johnson and Parker. Natalie Nunn and Katy Champion were named to the district’s second team.