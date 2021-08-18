The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats volleyball team kicked off the regular season this week Shelbyville in a doubleheader. The Lady Wildcats went 1-1 to begin their 2021 campaign.
The younger Lady Wildcats also got some court time right before the Varsity match up. The junior varsity took their series with a sweep against the Shelbyville Golden Eagles.
After the junior varsity triumph, the Lady Wildcats varsity took the court with a series against the Shelbyville Golden Eagles. Winning the first game 25-22, the Lady Wildcats tried to keep their momentum but fell short during their second game, losing 25-22. Unable to regain their footing, the Lady Wildcats fell to the Golden Eagles in the last game 15-9, losing the series.
The Lady Wildcats bounced back with a series win over the Fayetteville Tigers. Starting off with a bump in the road, the Lady Wildcats lost 25-20 in their first game. The Lady Wildcats finally bounced back to win the next two games. The Wildcats worked together to beat the Tigers 25-27 in the second game and 15-13 in a short last game.
“Seen a lot of things improve and we saw things we need to improve on. We have a great group of athletic girls, they just got to learn to communicate and work together and as they play together in real game scenarios that will come together,” Assistant Coach Amanda Baker said.
“I think Gracie Anderson had the best night tonight. She ended up with five kills in the last match,” Head Coach Dan Lynch said.
“She got put in a position she is not used to playing on back row,” Coach Baker added.
“I think it was pretty even across the board today,” Assistant Coach Katherine Miller said.
The Lady Wildcats will take on the district powerhouse, Murfreesboro Central Magnet, at home on Tuesday as their first season game.
“I am looking forward to the competition. I want us to do well during district,” Coach Lynch said.